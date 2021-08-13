Here’s what Garner residents say about fireworks; Shawnee honors its veterans

When Shawnee launched its Hometown Hero Project earlier this summer to honor local veterans with banners, all 40 were purchased in a week. On Aug. 4, crews hung the banners on Nieman Road streetlights between Shawnee Mission Parkway and 55th Street. They will stay up through November. Courtesy City of Shawnee

Gardner has released the results of its recent survey on fireworks regulations, and a good number of respondents seem satisfied with the way things are.

Just under 80% say Gardner should continue to allow fireworks to be discharged around the Fourth of July, and 52% had no concerns about the discharge of fireworks this year. However, roughly a third expressed concern about fireworks debris left behind or fireworks being discharged outside the permitted time frame.

The online survey was conducted between July 9 and July 23, and 3,259 Gardner residents replied. The city said it wanted to obtain residents’ opinions before evaluating the fireworks regulations.

Gardner currently allows the sale of fireworks from June 28 through July 4 and the discharge of fireworks between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. from July 3 through July 5. Other survey results:

▪ 62% thought the 11 p.m. cutoff time is appropriate, and 28% deemed it too early.

▪ 52% thought a three-day period for fireworks discharge was just right, but 31% wanted fewer days.

▪ Residents were almost evenly split on whether fireworks should be discharged the day after Independence Day, with a slight edge (51%) to those saying no.

▪ 63% agreed with Gardner’s seven-day period when fireworks can be sold within city limits, but 23% wanted a shorter period. Only 5% of respondents said fireworks shouldn’t be sold at all in Gardner.

Edgerton legalizes golf carts on streets

Edgerton officials have agreed to allow residents to drive golf carts, utility task vehicles (UTVs) and low-speed vehicles on city streets where the speed limit is 35 miles an hour or less.

Under an ordinance passed July 22, the vehicles must be equipped with headlights, brake lights, turn signals, seat belts and at least one rear-view mirror. And they can be driven only between sunrise and sunset by a licensed, insured driver.

Straddled vehicles, such as four-wheelers or dirt bikes, are still prohibited on city streets.

“The UTV ordinance came about because we have a lot of residents with recreational vehicles,” city spokeswoman Kara Banks said by email.

“Our community policing officer suggested allowing UTVs, golf carts and other low-speed vehicles to have a legal and safe way to drive around the city.”

Drivers must apply for a permit, expected to cost $100 for the first year and $25 in subsequent years if the driver has no infractions. The council set Aug. 12 as the date for formal approval of the fees.

“I know several of our residents are very excited about the change,” Banks said.

Spring Hill, another city in south Johnson County, started allowing golf carts on some of its streets last fall.

OP Farmers’ Market will stay put this year

The Overland Park Farmers’ Market will continue to operate outside the Matt Ross Community Center for the rest of the 2021 season, where it was moved because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The city previously announced that it expected the market to remain at Matt Ross through September, but the extension comes as the delta variant of the virus is putting more people in the hospital.

“The Matt Ross Community Center location allows shoppers and vendors to safely and comfortably distance while shopping,” the city said in a news release. “The expanded layout for market vendors is not possible under the Farmers’ Market Pavilion.”

The pavilion is in the heart of downtown Overland Park, as is the Matt Ross center a few blocks away.

Operations at Matt Ross “have been incredibly successful, bringing in more than 6,500 shoppers at most Saturday markets,” the city announcement said. “Two different July weekends smashed market records, with more than 7,800 shoppers.”

The extension affects eight Saturday markets that will be open from 8 a.m. to noon in October and November. The final Wednesday market this year will be on Sept. 29.

No location has been determined for the 2022 market season, because the public health situation is in flux.

Have your say on Shawnee’s future

The public will have another chance this month to help shape the future of Shawnee through a planning process known as Achieve Shawnee.

An open house, where people can get a look at the preliminary recommendations, is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Shawnee Civic Centre, 13817 Johnson Drive. No presentation is planned, and those interested can stop by anytime.

The city’s current comprehensive plan was first adopted in 1987, and last fall, the city began the task of updating it.

The city said the new plan will be based on community input, opportunities, economic realities and Shawnee’s new strategic vision, which has five main goals: to attract diverse housing; to create a safe, sustainable, inclusive and interactive community; to design an environment where businesses thrive; to lead in maximizing and integrating natural resources; and to provide exceptional city services and infrastructure.

Online info for older adults

Johnson County Government has published a new online Aging Resources Guide to help older adults and their caregivers navigate the services available to them.

The guide, at jocogov.org, provides information about food and nutrition, care in the home, transportation and more. It also includes a new online form for those who want to request a service or an assessment.

Included is a link to the 2021 Explore Your Options Directory, which identifies places people can go for all kinds of help, from affordable housing and financial assistance to legal services and hospice care.

How should Kansas spend transportation dollars?

The state of Kansas wants your opinion about transportation priorities before officials launch a series of meetings to help them figure out the best way to invest for mobility and economic development.

This Local Consult process takes place every two years and will help shape the ongoing Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program.

The online survey, with a completion deadline of Aug. 22, can be taken in English and Spanish at metroquestsurvey.com/qt1r1c.

The survey results will provide background for eight meetings to be held around the state between Sept. 8 and Oct. 6, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation. The Kansas City area meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 30 at the University of Kansas Edwards Campus at 12600 S. Quivira Road in Overland Park.

Free bilingual music in Leawood

Children and parents will be able to sing along in Spanish and English as 123 Andrés presents a free hour-long concert on Aug. 21 in Leawood.

The event, which also includes a free craft, starts at 6 p.m. at the Ironwood Park Amphitheater, 14701 Mission Road.

123 Andres consists of the husband and wife team of Christina Sanabria and Andres Salguero, who holds a doctorate in musical arts from UMKC. They have performed in the United States and Latin America and won the Latin Grammy for the Best Children’s Music Album 2016.

The rain date is Aug. 22.