Fifth graders project: To move Myrtle the Superdog from book to video

Brooks Worf and Caleb Krob, fifth-graders at Broken Arrow Elementary, work together to figure out how to make a video of Brooks’ self-published book, “The Amazing Adventures of Myrtle Power.” Courtesy photo

As they enter fifth grade at Broken Arrow Elementary School in Shawnee this month, Brooks Worf and Caleb Krob are already focused on a project they’ll work on this year.

Last year, Brooks self-published the tales of his dog Myrtle as a superhero in “The Amazing Adventures of Myrtle Power,” and now the two friends want to make a video.

“The story is about Myrtle’s adventures, what she does during her adventures and how she gets her superpowers. It’s basically the big opening grand thing,” Brooks said.

In the stories, Myrtle has a wide array of superpowers.

“She can fly. She has laser eyes. She can see through walls, and that’s pretty much it. She has bunch of cool gadgets — slow-mo rays, spy gear and radar stuff,” he said.

The real Myrtle was definitely the inspiration for her dynamic fictional counterpart.

“Every time someone walked by the house, she’d start barking, so I thought of her as really protective. I thought of her as a superhero,” he said.

He also took inspiration from Dav Pilkey’s “Dog Man” series. Brooks also hopes to write a series of stories featuring Myrtle.

“I read a lot of those kinds of books,” he said.

Cliffhangers are one of his writing specialties.

“You can leave the reader hanging. You can write more books, and get the reader interested in wanting to read your books,” he said.

Many of his classmates at school, including Caleb, read the book. Brooks said he’s sold 70 copies overall.

“I liked how it was pretty creative. You would have action in one page and then a creative answer to the problem,” Caleb said.

Their fourth-grade teacher, Andrea Izard, was impressed with what she’s seen from Brooks.

“It’s all Brooks. You can tell that’s just his imagination and creativity,” she said. “I was pretty impressed for a fourth-grader to start something and finish it and this be the product of it. … His initiative and drive — that’s kind of rare for a kid that age.”

Brooks and Caleb are eager to turn the book into a mixed media video. The two are trying to brush up on their skills so they can make it happen. That means research into storyboarding, script writing and camera work.

Brooks, who wrote himself and his mom into the story, said the two of them would play themselves in the video.

“I’m trying to figure out a way to do Myrtle, because Myrtle cannot act,” he said.

Caleb is working out how to make an animated Myrtle part of the show.

“I don’t know much about animating, but I know coding,” Caleb said.

Izard said the two boys already started to create the background music for the project at school, with Caleb playing piano.

“They spent a couple of recesses in the music room, having the music teacher help them start the song for the background music,” she said.