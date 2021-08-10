With ears like that, she’s listening in on all comments about her forever home

Shiloh Special to The Star

Shiloh

Breed: Pit bull terrier mix

Age: 4 years

Talk about a character. Just look at those ears! Those bunny inspired satellite receivers are just adorable in any which way she can prop them. She’s two tons of fun with a personality that’s just as unique as her ears. Better have a spare bag of carrots.

Rocky

Breed: Australian cattle dog

Age: 1

Meet Rocky. He’s a handsome pup ready to find his forever family. He’s an active fella and loves spending time outside. He’d love a yard he can romp around in. After an afternoon of play, he’d love to cuddle up right next to you. His friends at Wayside describe him as a happy guy who is eager to please. He knows a few commands already but with some time and treats, he’ll learn more in no time. If you’re ready to add a fun, loyal friend to your family, look no further.

Wayside Waifs is now able to accept guests without an appointment. To learn more about all available animals please visit www.waysidewaifs.org

To learn more about Shiloh or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.