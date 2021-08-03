Joco 913
Beagle at Unleashed Pets is energetic and has gleeful personality
Bellamy Limerick
Breed: Beagle mix
Age: 2 years, 1 month
Need a smile to brighten up your life? Lucky for you this gorgeous girl has thousands to share. Her energetic and gleeful personality is contagious, and one thing you probably wouldn’t mind catching these days. She’s dog friendly with a proper introduction, and she’s just a wonderful dog to have around.
Jaz Aloe
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 1 year, 10 months
Behind that pair of emerald eyes is a wonderful intellect, warm heart and a soul full of love. Her personality is just as unique as the soft opaque coloring of her coat. She’s cat friendly and kind to everyone she meets.
To learn more about Bellamy Limerick, Jaz Aloe or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.
