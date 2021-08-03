Joco 913

Beagle at Unleashed Pets is energetic and has gleeful personality

By Jacob Meyer Special to The Star

Bellamy Limerick
Bellamy Limerick Jacob Meyer Special to The Star

Bellamy Limerick

Breed: Beagle mix

Age: 2 years, 1 month

Need a smile to brighten up your life? Lucky for you this gorgeous girl has thousands to share. Her energetic and gleeful personality is contagious, and one thing you probably wouldn’t mind catching these days. She’s dog friendly with a proper introduction, and she’s just a wonderful dog to have around.

Jaz Aloe

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 1 year, 10 months

Behind that pair of emerald eyes is a wonderful intellect, warm heart and a soul full of love. Her personality is just as unique as the soft opaque coloring of her coat. She’s cat friendly and kind to everyone she meets.

To learn more about Bellamy Limerick, Jaz Aloe or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service