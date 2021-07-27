Her favorite word? NomNomNom. Meet this treat-loving dog, 2nd pup, at area shelters

Blanche Special to The Star

Blanche Paper Clip

Breed: Lab retriever mix

Age: 3 years, 8 months

If this sweet gal had a favorite word it would be NomNomNom. That’s because she’s a big fan of treats. Chimkin’, chunky or cheesy she loves them all and is even thoughtful enough to trade those treats for a sit or a shake. She’s a good girl motivated by munchies, and she’s super dog friendly.

Jasmine

Age: 1

Breed: Siberian husky

Jasmine is a gorgeous Siberian husky pup on the hunt for her forever family. Her friends at Wayside say that she’s an active girl who loves playing, exploring and running. If you’re looking for a partner to keep you fit and on your feet, she’s the perfect dog for you. She’s smart and already knows several commands but if you toss a treat her way, she’s sure to learn more in no time. She’d do best in a home where she’s the only dog. In exchange for this simple request, she’ll give you all the love and loyalty she’s got to offer.

Wayside Waifs is now able to accept guests without an appointment. To learn more about all available animals please visit www.waysidewaifs.org

To learn more about Blanche Paper Clip or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.