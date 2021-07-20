Joco 913
Ready to spill secrets? This shepherd mix will listen, as long as he’s by your side
Lucky Leaf Blower
Breed: Shepherd mix
Age: 6
This boi is intelligent, handsome, successful and would love just one minute of your time to talk to you about your car’s extended warranty. Yeah, even something as mundane as that would catch his attention, though you might ignore his advice. He’s love to talk with you about anything at all, as long as it meant he’d be right by your side.
China Cake
Breed: Domestic short-hair
Age: 1 year, 8 months
Look at this powder cheeked, emerald eyed, porcelain coated beauty. She rests peacefully on the high shelves of the cattery, like a fine piece of china on a quiet shelf in a hutch. She’s calm, composed and always has her beauty on display.
To learn more about Lucky Leaf Blower, China Cake or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.
Comments