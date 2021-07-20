Ready to spill secrets? This shepherd mix will listen, as long as he’s by your side

Lucky Leaf Blower Special to The Star

Lucky Leaf Blower

Breed: Shepherd mix

Age: 6

This boi is intelligent, handsome, successful and would love just one minute of your time to talk to you about your car’s extended warranty. Yeah, even something as mundane as that would catch his attention, though you might ignore his advice. He’s love to talk with you about anything at all, as long as it meant he’d be right by your side.

China Cake

Breed: Domestic short-hair

Age: 1 year, 8 months

Look at this powder cheeked, emerald eyed, porcelain coated beauty. She rests peacefully on the high shelves of the cattery, like a fine piece of china on a quiet shelf in a hutch. She’s calm, composed and always has her beauty on display.

To learn more about Lucky Leaf Blower, China Cake or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.