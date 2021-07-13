She started teaching in 1-room schoolhouse. Here’s why she was placed in Hall of Fame

Mary Cashman, pictured in her Merriam home, was one of eight inductees introduced to the Kansas Hall of Fame in Dodge City. Special to The Star

Mary Cashman started teaching in 1942 in a one-room school in rural Nebraska where she built fires for the classroom and pumped water from a well. Now, after a long teaching career in a variety of schools, she’s earned a place in the Kansas Teachers’ Hall of Fame.

The ceremony welcoming the eight inductees took place in early at the Hall of Fame in Dodge City.

Cashman, 97, livened up the proceeding by unexpectedly grabbing a microphone and leading the room in a rendition of “School Days.”

“She’s just a delightful individual,” said Linda Holland, president of the Johnson County Association of Retired School Personnel. “She just gravitates toward people, and they gravitate toward her.”

Her path in education started when, as the oldest of eight children, she cleaned out the chicken brooder house on the family farm to set up a school to teach her siblings.

Years later, she taught in a few rural schools before starting at Merriam’s South Park Elementary alongside her husband, who became the school’s principal. The school closed in 2007.

Cashman earned a teaching certificate from Peru State College, attended classes at Washburn University, then graduated from what is now the University of Northern Colorado. She attended the latter two on the GI Bill after serving as a nurse in World War II.

Later on, she got a master’s degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City to specialize as a reading teacher.

Cashman taught special education at South Park, then took time off to raise four children. When she returned to teaching, it was at Don Bonjour, which was part of the Shawnee Mission School District until it closed in 2012, and then at Ray Marsh and Hickory Grove, which is now Horizons.

Cashman taught in Shawnee Mission School District until 1990.

“I loved the kids. You can always trust kids to give you an original answer,” she said.

However, teaching all day wasn’t quite enough for her, so in 1969, she started teaching religion classes at St. Joseph Early Education Center and didn’t stop until 2019. Cashman said she would have kept going, but her eyesight had made it too difficult to continue.

Stepping out of the classroom hasn’t dimmed her interest in all things educational. Cashman has been part of the Kansas Reading Circle, helping look at contenders for the William Allen White Award. She also led Girl Scout and Cub Scout troops when her kids were young.

“You can integrate it all. You always learn something you can use in your teaching from kids or people you know,” Cashman said.

More recently, she served as the president of the Johnson County Association of Retired School Personnel twice.

All of those activities went into the decision to have her join the Hall of Fame. As part of the nominating process, Holland submitted information about Cashman’s philosophy of education, honors and awards, training and community involvement, as well as letters from former students and colleagues.

One letter from a student read: “Mrs. Cashman was one of those teachers who made a lasting impression. Her whole demeanor said, ‘I’m interested in you. I care.’ She maintained a relationship of trust and respect. She drew out our strengths and helped us overcome our weaknesses.”

Bob Thesman, who represents Johnson and Wyandotte counties on the Hall of Fame’s board of directors, said each year they seek nominations of teachers who have taught in Kansas for at least 25 years.

“She’s had quite a career in education,” Thesman said. “She’s also been very active since she retired in the Johnson County Association of Retired School Personnel. Once she retired, she didn’t just stop being involved.”