This little Chihuahua has plenty of love to share with people and other dogs

Rachel Juggling

Age: 9 years old

Breed: Chihuahua

Sure you’ve heard of the boring old couch potato, but have you heard of the new and improved lap potato? This lovely little lady just wants to commandeer your lap space and enjoy every minute of snuggles and pets. She’s dog friendly and a sweetie, too, so she’ll share that loving space with another pup.

Pepper

Breed: Domestic longhair

Age: 5

Pepper is a handsome fella on the prowl for his forever family. He’d do best in a home that’s calm and quiet. Once he has a chance to sniff out a new situation he’ll come out of his shell and show you just how sweet he can be. He loves cuddles and scratches and you’ll be his best pal in no time if you show him some gentle affection. If you think you could be Pepper’s purr-fect person, come meet him today.

To learn more about Rachel Juggling or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.

In an effort to slow COVID-19 transmission, Wayside Waifs services are by appointment only. Call 816-986-4426 to schedule an adoption appointment. You can find further updates on this policy and learn more about all available pets at www.waysidewaifs.org