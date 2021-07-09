Wilder Bluff Park arrives in JoCo, with treetop canopy, playground and spray-ground

Shawnee’s new Wilder Bluff Park includes a treetop canopy playground, a hillside slide and other amenities.

The 40-acre Wilder Bluff Park — featuring a treetop canopy playground, a nature-themed sprayground and a 1.38-mile walking loop — opened July 6 at 55th Street and Belmont Drive in northwest Shawnee.

The $4 million park was funded with the “parks and pipes” sales tax approved by Shawnee voters to cover park and stormwater upgrades. The eighth-cent tax was first passed in 2000 and renewed twice since then.

Wilder Bluff also includes natural prairie grasses, a patio overlook and a shelter with a fireplace and buffet ledge with power outlets.

An infusion of color for downtown Olathe

Visitors to downtown Olathe have a new mural to enjoy. Local artist Abby Yemm’s creation looks like a quilt, but its message is about love: “I love you to pieces.”

The mural is on the side of Cherry Place at 110 N. Cherry St., which the city says is the oldest building in the district. It’s part of the city’s plan to revitalize downtown, which now has a new county courthouse, new apartments and a new library that could be ready by the fall of 2022.

Senior Planner Emily Carrillo got to know the artist’s style when Yemm responded to a call for artists to paint a pavement mural at Park and Cherry streets. Other projects prevented Yemm from doing that mural, but she got the nod for Cherry Place.

“I started looking at what makes Kansas special and how everyone is part of the same quilt,” Yemm said in a news release. “So I thought it would be cool to do a quilt background but then make it look like you’re going into a portal in outer space. So it’s kind of crazy, fun and interactive, but still has meaning to it.”

Carrillo said that as downtown develops, public art will be a big part of it.

Leawood pianist is Fulbright awardee

Isabel Keleti, a student of music from Leawood, is one of three University of Kansas students to receive a Fulbright U.S. Student Award to study, conduct research and teach English abroad for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Keleti graduated from KU in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in piano performance and from The New School in 2019 with a master’s in piano performance. She will spend nine months in the Czech Republic studying Czech piano repertoire with an emphasis on the works of Leoš Janácek.

The Fulbright program is the flagship international educational exchange program sponsored by the U.S. government.

Natasha LaGrega of Leawood, who graduated from KU this year with a bachelor’s degree in microbiology, is an alternate in the program.

Spring Hill administrator retires

Jim Hendershot has retired as city administrator of Spring Hill. His last day was July 2.

Hendershot began his career in municipal government in 1986, and he went to work for Spring Hill in 2007. He had been city administrator since 2018.

Community Development Director Pat Burton has replaced him on an interim basis. A city spokeswoman said no timetable has been set for finding a permanent replacement.

Job fair for truck drivers

Local companies will be looking for truck drivers at a July 15 job fair at Johnson County Community College, which offers weekday and weekend classes.

Citing a report from the American Trucking Association, the college said the industry will be short nearly 100,000 drivers by 2023. As of 2019, the average median pay was about $59,000.

The fair is scheduled from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Capitol Federal Conference Center, Regnier Center 101, on the campus at 12345 College Blvd. It’s free and open to the public.

For information about the college’s continuing education transportation courses, call 913-469-3836.

Roeland Park pool now open on Fridays

As of July 2, the Roeland Park Aquatic Center began operating on Fridays in addition to the Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays announced at the beginning of the pool season. A region-wide lifeguard shortage has forced the city to limit its pool schedule.

The aquatic center has undergone a $1.6 million renovation, which includes new slides, new shade structures, a climbing wall and splash pad. Pool hours are noon to 7 p.m. each day the facility is open.

Need a ride to downtown Shawnee?

Shawnee is trying to give its downtown a boost this summer by offering $20 per ride to help people get there and back.

The city teamed up with zTrip to create the Downtown Shawnee Summer Shuttle. Through Labor Day, the offer is valid on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and from 4 p.m. to midnight every third Thursday for the monthly Moonlight Market.

To take advantage of the program, download the zTrip app on your smart phone and enter the code MOONLIGHT when booking the trip. Arrange to be dropped off or picked up in the area bounded by Flint Street on the west, Ballentine Street on the east, 57th Terrace on the north and 59th Terrace on the south. Johnson Drive runs through the middle of the area.