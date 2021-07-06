Silly, sweet, fluffy and smart: Two at Unleashed Pet Rescue have all the best traits

Big Enos Magush Special to The Star

Doc Dewey

Breed: Lab/retriever mix

Age: 1 year, 6 months

Like this guy’s smile? Then you’ll love his silly, confident and just as bright personality. Doc is a super handsome and goofy good boy who’s loving, playful and has just about a million expressions to make you smile. He’s dog friendly with the proper intro, and would love to meet you today.

Big Enos Magush

Breed: Domestic medium hair

Age: 1 year, 8 months

There are silly cats, there are sweet cats, there are fluffy cats and there are blond cats. But rarely do you find a silly-sweet, fluffy, blond boy as amazing as Big. This furry fella was blessed with all of the best traits, and of course his good looks, too.

To learn more about Doc Dewey, Big Enos Magush or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.