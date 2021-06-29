Her mission: To ‘connect, inspire, empower community.’ JoCo woman’s skills help many

Alana Muller of Overland Park talks with a participant at an American Public Square event. Muller is community development director for the nonprofit. American Public Square was founded to bring individuals of differing perspectives together to discuss their views civilly with others. Special to The Star

While many organizations struggled to stay alive during the pandemic, American Public Square not only survived — it thrived.

The Kansas City-based organization saw its best year to date in 2020 with a record number of events and a record-breaking fundraiser.

And it was all done virtually except for a pre-pandemic event in February of 2020.

American Public Square was founded to bring individuals of differing perspectives together to discuss their views politely with others. Alana Muller of Overland Park is the community development director.

“We would not have been able to get through 2020 without Alana’s involvement,” said Claire Bishop, executive director.

Muller is known for her networking expertise and the value she places on connecting with people.

“An important part of our role is to bring people together,” Bishop said.

Rather than cancel plans when stay-home orders made it impossible for individuals to gather in the same room, American Public Square turned to Zoom-based programming.

In 2020, the organization presented a total of 33 events and 37 podcasts with some 50,000 individuals participating.

In addition to her ability to bring people together, Muller’s organizational and leadership skills helped produce the annual report and plan a successful Evening at the Square in October — a fundraiser that generated more than $100,000.

“If there are 50 different things that need to get done, Alana gets them all done and does them right,” said Allan Katz, founder of American Public Square.

Katz founded the organization in 2014, opening in the fall with a program on the price society pays for incivility. He met Muller in 2015 and contracted with her for community outreach.

During a transitional period in 2019, Muller stepped in as interim executive director and was instrumental in bringing in Bishop for the position.

Before launching her consulting business, Muller worked for Kauffman FastTrac, a training program for entrepreneurs, and for Sprint Corporation in marketing and strategy.

Muller’s business and book, “Coffee Lunch Coffee” (available on Amazon) evolved from a blog, CoffeeLunchCoffee.com, she began writing in 2011. The title of the book refers to morning, midday and afternoon times “to intentionally connect with people,” Muller explained.

Muller gained an appreciation for networking when she decided to leave the corporate world in 2007. She contacted five business professionals for their advice and they all said, “What can I do to help you?” Muller said.

They each gave her three to five names of others to contact.

“Ninety-nine percent of every new professional, community or social opportunity that I have had has come from networking,” she said.

Muller describes herself as “a natural connector: Networking is like part of my DNA.”

Mindy Corporon remembers meeting Muller in 2012 after Muller had started Coffee Lunch Coffee.

“She reached out to me,” Corporon said.

They chatted about being the mothers of boys, she remembered.

Two years later, Corporon reached out to Muller after Corporon’s father and son were murdered by a white supremacist outside the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City on April 13, 2014.

Preparing to start her foundation, the Faith Always Wins Foundation, Corporon sought out Muller.

“I went to her and said, ‘How do I go about doing this?’” Corporon said.

While the tragedy was still recent, Corporon wanted to start a foundation to counter the kind of hate that led to the murders and promote “dialogue for the betterment of our world through kindness, faith and healing.”

Muller guided Corporon by helping her understand how boards work, by asking questions and by helping create the mission statement.

“She’s a strategic thinker,” Corporon said. “She helped me build the steps to get there, sharing a desire to walk alongside me to build a better world.”

The foundation was established in 2014 and incorporated as a nonprofit in 2015.

Toward fulfilling the mission, the foundation offers an annual experience in April called “SevenDays Make A Ripple, Change the World.”

Muller has been volunteering since 2015 to help with programming and activities, and to conduct one of the seven daily sessions.

In 2021, she facilitated “Connect Day” virtually and brought together 80 women from all over the Kansas City area on a Zoom screen to learn how to connect with one another.

In June, Muller will participate in a retreat to discuss how better to reach people through the SevenDays experience. She joined the foundation board in February.

In October, she’ll be once again overseeing the gala she’s planned for American Public Square. This year features Robert D. Putnam and Shaylyn Romney Garrett, authors of the book, “The Upswing: How America Came Together a Century Ago and How We can Do It Again.”

“The message is about improving the tone and quality of civil discourse which very closely aligns with the American Public Square mission,” she said.

It also aligns with Muller’s own mission statement: “To connect, inspire and empower community.”