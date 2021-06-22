An adventurer: Meet the best friend you never knew you needed at JoCo pet shelter

Bert Bloomenstein Special to The Star

Bert Bloomenstein

Age: 3 years, 4 months old

Breed: Pit bull mix

Bert Bloomenstein is a scholar of sorts, an adventurer at heart and the bestest boy buddy you never even knew you could have. He’s also smart, loves to give kisses to his besties and has a happy place right next to you, preferably running by your side.

Smokey Magush

Age: 1 year, 7 months old

Breed: Domestic short hair

If Smokey has one thing you most absolutely, most definitely, most certainly need, it’s more toe beans in your life. Lucky for you, this gorgeous gray and white fella has plenty he’ll be willing to share. He’s just a friendly, snuggly and just an all around kind-hearted guy.

To learn more about Bert Bloomenstein, Smokey Magush or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.