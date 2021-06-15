They’re grinning for you. Two dogs at area shelters are hoping for forever homes

Whiskey Appledash Special to The Star

Bugsy

Breed: American Staffordshire terrier

Age: 2

Bugsy is a handsome fella on the hunt for his forever family. His friends at Wayside say he’s a fun, adventurous dog who loves exploring the world around him and meeting new friends. He does well on field trips with shelter volunteers and is a great running buddy. Bugsy is a smart guy and knows plenty of commands. If you toss a treat his way, he’ll learn more in no time. If you’re looking for the perfect pup to complete your family, look no further.

Whiskey Appledash

Breed: Hound mix

Age: 9 months old

That half smile right there is going to hit ya right in the heart every single time. It’s hard to believe that one can be so cute, so big, beautifully brown eyed, so handsome, so darling and so precious all at the same time, but this guy somehow pulls it off. He, and all his smiles, are just waiting to meet you at Unleashed.

To learn more about Whiskey Appledash or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.

In an effort to slow COVID-19 transmission, Wayside Waifs services are by appointment only. Call 816-986-4426 to schedule an adoption appointment. You can find further updates on this policy and learn more about all available pets at www.waysidewaifs.org