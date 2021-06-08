Two more well-mannered pets would be hard to come by. Meet this sweet dog and cat

Mufasa Cake Special to The Star

Sonny Okarillo

Breed: Lab/retriever mix

Age: 2 years, 9 months old

Sonny, alongside being super handsome, is one super resilient and incredible dog. Determined to have a better life, he bounced back from injuries sustained from being shot in the leg. Yet you wouldn’t even know it just meeting him because, as he’s shown us, nothing is going to slow this guy down. Now that he’s all healed up he’s ready for that good life with a loving family of his own.

Mufasa Cake

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 1 year, 6 months old

His mom sure raised him right. As you can probably tell from his proper attire, Mufasa prides himself as being a super polite gentleman of a cat. He asks for his patting, is always the first to project kindness and is looking for a loving home he can delight with his wonderful manners.

To learn more about Sonny O., Mufasa C. or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.