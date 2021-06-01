She’s an Olympic star when it comes to energy: Meet these 2 sweet pit bull mixes

Nova Fiesta Special to The Star

Age: 13 months

Breed: Pit bull terrier mix

She’s young, adorable, filled with extra levels of exuberant personality, and really good at sitting still, but usually for just .058 seconds at a time. That’s why she’d love a home that understands her high levels of energy. She’s dog friendly with a proper introduction and just waiting to meet you at our shelter.

Kane

Breed: Pit bull terrier

Age: 3

Kane is a spunky guy on the hunt for his forever family. His friends at Wayside describe him as a sweet and affectionate fella. He loves to play with toys and loves to cuddle up next to his favorite person. He’s a smart pup and knows several commands. If you toss a treat his way he’ll learn even more in no time. He’d do best in a calm, quiet home where he’s the only dog. If you’re looking for a lifelong pal, Kane’s the one for you.

In an effort to slow COVID-19 transmission, Wayside Waifs services are by appointment only. Call 816-986-4426 to schedule an adoption appointment. You can find further updates on this policy and learn more about all available pets at www.waysidewaifs.org

To learn more about Nova Fiesta or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.