Calling all ABBA fans: Theatre in the Park back at this Shawnee spot with a classic

Theatre in the Park will open its 2021 outdoor season on June 4 with “Mamma Mia” at Shawnee Mission Park.

After a dark summer last year because of COVID-19, Theatre in the Park will open its 2021 outdoor season on June 4 with “Mamma Mia” at Shawnee Mission Park.

Performances, featuring ABBA’s hit songs, will continue through June 12.

“It feels so great to be doing what we are supposed to be doing again!” Tim Bair, producing artistic director for Theatre in the Park, said in a news release. “I’m sure most other theatre folks in our town feel the same way. Last year was just one cancellation after another.”

Future summer productions:

▪ ”Curtains,” a fun murder mystery tale, June 18-26.

▪ A new adaptation of “Cinderella,” July 2-10.

▪ “Half Time – Gotta Dance,” the true story of 10 dreamers of a certain age who audition to dance at a professional basketball team’s halftime show, July 16-24.

▪ ”Disney’s Newsies,” about newspaper boys who take on the publishing titans of New York City, July 30-Aug. 7.

All shows start at 8:30 p.m. Get details and advance tickets at www.theatreinthepark.org.

Water line break disrupts Gardner pool prep

A significant maintenance problem prompted Gardner officials to quit selling pool passes until they determined how long repairs to the aquatic center would take.

The city announced on May 21 that crews had been removing sections of the concrete deck and excavating the area to find a break in the water system.

“Efforts to locate and repair the line break have been significantly hindered over the past few days due to the wet weather and additional safety measures that are required,” the city said.

The lap lane pool area will open June 5 as scheduled, but the city suspended the sale of passes in case changes are needed to the pass or daily rates depending on when the rest of the aquatic center can open.

Lenexa expands recycling options

Lenexa now allows trash haulers to offer customers the choice of collecting recyclables either once a week or every two weeks.

Under code amendments approved by the City Council on May 18, the city continues to require waste haulers to offer weekly pickup to residents, but the companies can offer the additional option of a biweekly schedule.

Waste Management, the largest local hauler, had sought permission for biweekly recycling collection. The company said — and other haulers agreed in a survey — that market changes have made it more difficult to process recycling materials and much more difficult to resell the material. A main reason is that China is insisting on fewer contaminants in the material it buys.

Waste Management hoped to save money by collecting recyclables less often, but just over half of residents responding to a city survey said that biweekly pickup would not meet their needs.

City officials said not all haulers plan to offer the every-other-week option, so residents should shop around for what they want. All licensed Lenexa waste haulers are listed under the Residents tab at lenexa.com. Click on Resident Resources.

119th interchanged closed

As of June 1, the 119th Street bridge over Interstate 35 is closed for 90 days as crews create a diverging diamond interchange at the busy Olathe location.

The closure will prevent motorists from crossing the interstate or turning left on 119th from I-35. They can still exit and turn right, however.

Delays in steel delivery caused the closure to take place earlier than planned. Because of the supply issue, highway engineers postponed work affected by the steel delays but moved up other work to keep crews busy in the meantime.

First Moonlight Market washed out

Rainy weather on May 20 forced Shawnee to cancel its inaugural Moonlight Market, but the city still aims for the next one on June 17.

Hoping to build more interest in the market and avoid competition on Saturday mornings, Shawnee leaders shifted the Farmers Market to the evening, on the third Thursday of the month. It takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. in the City Hall parking lot at 11110 Johnson Drive.

Softball game to benefit Edgerton kids

Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Johnson has organized a slow-pitch softball game to support the education of students at Edgerton Elementary School.

“His hope is to raise enough money to pay for the school supplies and registration fees for all students going to Edgerton Elementary,” a sheriff’s spokesman said. Those include classroom supplies and a hygiene closet.

The Cyclones in the Outfield Softball Game, between employees of the sheriff’s office and Johnson County Fire District 1, will begin about noon at Martin Creek Park after the Frontier Days parade in Edgerton.

There will be no charge to watch the game, but individual donations and three levels of corporate sponsorships are available for $1,000 to $5,000. Contact Kara Banks at City Hall, 913-302-3962 or kbanks@edgertonks.org.

Nativity teachers chosen for STEM program

Three staff members at Nativity Parish School in Leawood are Trustey Family STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Teaching Fellows for 2021.

The competitive program, sponsored by the University of Notre Dame Center for STEM Education, chose Angela Kopp, Bill Powers and Maeve O’Connor to participate over three summers and two school years in an effort to improve learning for all students in STEM. In July, the fellows will attend the first of three summer institutes at Notre Dame.

During the school year, the teachers will receive content-specific instructional coaching and targeted support as they expand STEM opportunities at Nativity, which is one of nine schools chosen in this round of the program.

Olathe to open park with playground for all

Olathe will cut the ribbon at 4 p.m. June 3 on the park created next to the Indian Creek Library at 16100 W. 135th St.

Indian Creek Park was part of the plan when the city built the library branch inside a former grocery store in eastern Olathe. It replaced a building on Black Bob Road that had suffered water damage.

The new park contains an inclusive playground where children can play together, regardless of any limitations they may have. It has an elevated deck, an at-grade merry-go-round, a multi-generational swing and an accessible flying saucer.

Other amenities include an imagination play area, an amphitheater and a shelter.

After the ribbon cutting, the public can enjoy a brief theater program, outdoor games and an abbreviated story time tied to the library’s summer reading program.

Blue Star awards honor theater students

The theater department at Olathe East High School was well represented in the Blue Star Awards announced on May 20 by Starlight Theatre, with five students receiving honors.

Another Johnson County high school, St. Thomas Aquinas in Overland Park, also produced an award winner.

Starlight handed out more than $10,000 in scholarships, the most ever, and adjusted the awards this year to recognize the broader work of schools and students in musical theater.

Also new this year was the Dream Production Award, which went to Millie Bell of Olathe East High School for her work in choreography.

Other recipients:

▪ Rising Star scholarships: Elaine Watson of Lee’s Summit North High School and Nadia Higareda of Liberty North High School.

▪ Community Impact Award: Winnetonka High School.

▪ Technical Achievement Awards: Breanna Kristian of Olathe East High School for stage management and properties design; Grant Martin of Olathe East for costume design and Nathan Caskey of Raymore-Peculiar High School for lighting design and scenic construction.

▪ Performance scholarships: Darcie Hingula of St. Teresa’s Academy, Elaine Watson of Lee’s Summit North High School, Emily Clark and Madelynn Darst of Platte County High School, Maddy Terril of St. Thomas Aquinas High School and Sydney Nicks of Olathe East High School.

▪ Outstanding Actor in a Lead Role: Justin Cooley, who portrayed Dmitry in “Anastasia” at Olathe East High School.

▪ Outstanding Actress in a Lead Role: Ava Wolesky as Esmeralda in “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” at Liberty North High School.

She knows her Shakespeare

Olathe South High School senior Aliyah Pullin placed in the top 10 of the English-Speaking Union 2021 National Shakespeare Competition held in late April. She is Olathe South’s third top-10 finalist since 2010.

The performance-based program challenges high school students to decode Shakespeare’s language, work with teachers and peers, and gain confidence by reading, analyzing and performing Shakespeare’s works.

“Aliyah is one of the hardest working actresses I have ever coached,” Olathe South theater teacher David Hastings said in a news release. “Her love of Shakespeare, dedication to the craft and willingness to accept coaching from anyone who would assist her allowed her to earn this honor.”

Bridge project affects K-10

Kansas 10 will be reduced to one lane in each direction, as the state Department of Transportation installs a new deck on the eastbound bridge over Lexington Avenue in western Johnson County.

The $2.6 million project, which was to start May 24, will continue through late November. First on the schedule is to lay asphalt in the median to direct eastbound traffic onto westbound K-10. Then crews can begin work on the bridge.