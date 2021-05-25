Sisters join forces to discuss choices made after genetic test for breast cancer gene

Maureen Boesen, Bridget Sillwell and Kathryn Buckley teamed up to write a book about how the genetic test for the BRCA1 mutation has shaped their lives. Courtesy photo

A test for a genetic mutation that makes carriers predisposed to breast cancer has shaped the lives of three metro-area sisters, and now they’re sharing that journey in their memoir “Nipples Optional.”

Maureen Boesen, of Waldo, and Kathryn Buckley and Bridget Stillwell, of Overland Park, took part in a genetic study that tests for the BRCA1 mutation. Their great-grandmother, grandmother and mother all had breast cancer. Only the latter survived it.

The book’s title comes from a choice you’re offered when you have a mastectomy: to keep your nipples or not. The situation is very personal, but the sisters felt it was important to speak up about their experiences.

“We really did it for our children, so that they could understand the journey we were going through,” Buckley said.

When each of the sisters turned 18, she had the option of finding out the results of her test from the study’s leader, Dr. Henry Lynch of Creighton University. Buckley was clear, he said, but Boesen and Stillwell carried the mutation.

Armed with that information, both Boesen and Stillwell opted for preventative double mastectomies. Since nipple tissue still carried with it the risk of cancer, they opted out of retaining it.

The information they received, however, was imperfect. There had been a flaw in the study.

“When we got tested back in the ’90s and found out our results several years later, we thought it was very matter-of-fact. We didn’t know there was an opportunity for error,” Boesen said.

Later on, after her mastectomy, Boesen took another genetic test, and this one was negative for the BRCA1 mutation.

“Finding out my test was negative was actually more life-changing than finding out it was positive,” she said.

“Despite all of that, I still feel very fortunate. Sure, it would have been nice if all of this didn’t happen, but I’m incredibly grateful for the initial research. I don’t hold any anger or frustration. You have to take the good with the bad.”

The book is about about each sister’s journey and the support they found along the way. One message all three have is to stand up for yourself with medical professionals, and don’t be afraid to ask questions.

“The most important thing we want people to take away from this book is to be an advocate for themselves; just to speak up for themselves and not feel embarrassed or feel like they might be wrong when they’re talking to a provider or healthcare professional,” Boesen said. “You know yourself better than anybody else. You are your strongest advocate.”

One important thing to know is that having the mutation doesn’t mean you automatically need to get a preventative mastectomy. There are other ways of dealing with it, and one isn’t necessarily better than another.

“As far as prophylactic surgery, that’s not right decision for everybody. Some women … they can do the surveillance (watching for symptoms), and that will not cause them any anxiety or any stress,” Stillwell said.

“For me, speaking personally, the stress and anxiety of surveillance lasted me about a year. It was too much to bear. I just knew in my heart of hearts that having the surgery was going to be best option for myself and for my peace of mind and for my future.“

One part of the process that has really touched them is the feedback and the stories they’ve heard from other women.

“From an information standpoint, we’re not experts, but we’re here to relate to people on a personal note, listening to people’s stories, reassuring them they can get through it,” Buckley said.

For more information on the book, visit nipplesoptional.com/book.