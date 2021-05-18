Hope and Groundhog? These two goofy dogs just want companionship and love

Hope Special to The Star

Age: 3 years old

Breed: Labrador retriever

Meet Hope. She’s a sweet dog who loves to have fun. She loves companionship and is on the hunt for her forever home. She’s a darling 40-pound sweetheart with perky ears, an expressive face and a delightful personality. She’s a smart pup and if you toss a treat her way, she’ll learn new commands and tricks in no time. She walks well on a leash and would love to explore the neighborhood or a local park with you. If you’re ready to complete your family, meet Hope today.

Jelly Groundhog

Breed: Pit bull terrier mix

Age: 3 years, 6 months old

This is the face you make when you’ve been waiting too long to find the right family. No, this girl isn’t a super floofy puppy, or a purebred working dog, but we think her sweet demeanor, unique personality traits and darling good looks make her just as desirable as the rest. If you’re looking for a super sweet girl to add to your life, you’re lookin’ right at her.

To learn more about Jelly Groundhog or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.

In an effort to slow COVID-19 transmission, Wayside Waifs services are by appointment only. Call 816-986-4426 to schedule an adoption appointment. You can find further updates on this policy and learn more about all available pets at www.waysidewaifs.org