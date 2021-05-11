Sure he snores, but his loving nature makes this pup the perfect family pet

Violet Bridgerton Special to The Star

Violet Bridgerton

Breed: Pit bull terrier mix

Age: 1 year, 9 months old

Her ears are like rudders that she uses to fly that smile of hers right into your heart. Violet is a loving, beautiful girl that is dog friendly with other large dogs but has one major problem: she snores. So if you don’t mind an orchestra of sounds when you snuggle, Violet might be the one for you.

Sam Cadbury

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 1 year, 7 months old

Sam is a true artist at heart. He’s got unique, post-modern markings, is super chill, loves to observe the world around and enjoys the company of other visionaries. His softer side will swirl your emotions like something out of a Van Gogh, with enough color to brighten up your life for the rest of his.

To learn more about Violet Bridgerton, Sam Cadbury or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.