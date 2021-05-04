Joco 913

Rottweiler and bull terrier mix take center stage at area shelters

By Kayla Sigetich Special to The Star

Chico
Chico Kayla Sigetich Special to The Star

Chico

Breed: Rottweiler mix

Age: 1 year old

Meet Chico. He’s a spunky pup on the hunt for his forever family. His friends at Wayside say that he’s a smart guy who knows several commands, that he does well with kiddos, and loves to spend time outside. He does well on a leash and would be a great pal to hike or explore the neighborhood with. If Chico sounds like the perfect match for your home, let’s chat.

Jemma Jolina

Age: 3 years, 5 months old

Breed: Bull terrier

Although she may look like an orca out of water, this darling, torpedo-headed bull terrier acts way more like a bowling ball. She’s sweet, funny and loving but her quick speed and natural velocity would be sure to knock any little ones down, so a home with no small kids would be best!

To learn more about Jemma Jolina or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.

In an effort to slow COVID-19 transmission, Wayside Waifs services are by appointment only. Call 816-986-4426 to schedule an adoption appointment. You can find further updates on this policy and learn more about all available pets at www.waysidewaifs.org

  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service