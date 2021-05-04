Rottweiler and bull terrier mix take center stage at area shelters

Chico Special to The Star

Chico

Breed: Rottweiler mix

Age: 1 year old

Meet Chico. He’s a spunky pup on the hunt for his forever family. His friends at Wayside say that he’s a smart guy who knows several commands, that he does well with kiddos, and loves to spend time outside. He does well on a leash and would be a great pal to hike or explore the neighborhood with. If Chico sounds like the perfect match for your home, let’s chat.

Jemma Jolina

Age: 3 years, 5 months old

Breed: Bull terrier

Although she may look like an orca out of water, this darling, torpedo-headed bull terrier acts way more like a bowling ball. She’s sweet, funny and loving but her quick speed and natural velocity would be sure to knock any little ones down, so a home with no small kids would be best!

To learn more about Jemma Jolina or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.

In an effort to slow COVID-19 transmission, Wayside Waifs services are by appointment only. Call 816-986-4426 to schedule an adoption appointment. You can find further updates on this policy and learn more about all available pets at www.waysidewaifs.org