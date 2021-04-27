Looking for a softie? This sweet kitty at Unleashed Pet Rescue is waiting for you

Douglas Empanada Special to The Star

Mr. Turk Swanson

Age: 2 years, 2 months old

Breed: Shepherd mix

No bee stings or stuffed cheeks here. This dapper and daffy dog is just big boned in the face. His larger-than-life head was made to house his huge amounts of smarts and the intriguing thoughts behind his expressive face. Mr. Turk would love a family that’s playful, energetic and one that has no small kids.

Douglas Empanada

Age: 1 year, 6 months old

Breed: Domestic longhair

For as easy on the eyes as this handsome fellow is, you might be surprised (or not) to find out that he’s just as soft on the inside, as his long, flowing gorgeous coat is on the outside. His sweet demeanor and constant urge to give you cat kisses will have you wondering why you ever waited to adopt him in the first place.

To learn more about Mr. Turk Swanson, Douglas Empanada or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.