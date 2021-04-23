‘Best and brightest young people.’ Olathe teen a finalist for Boys & Girls Club honor

“The Boys and Girls Club of Olathe is the place to be… I have met so many great people throughout my time in the club. I love that I can connect with other teens my age outside of my school and be able to form positive relationships. A valuable lesson I have learned in the club is to never give up on myself when life gets hard and to also put my mind to the goals I want to accomplish.”

Those words, written by Malakhi Hill, recently helped earn the 16-year-old Olathe resident recognition.

He was named the 2021 Olathe Unit Youth of the Year, and a finalist for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City Youth of the Year title – both important accomplishments.

“The Youth of the Year program honors our nation’s best and brightest young people,” said Dred Scott, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City. Being named Youth of the Year at any level is a lifelong honor, Scott said, adding that Malakhi was nominated for his great enthusiasm and determination.

“Malakhi joined the club four years ago and in that time has blossomed into a tremendous young man. He is an incredible club member, and we are so proud of him,” Scott said. “As the Olathe Unit Youth of the Year, Malakhi will serve as a spokesperson for our young people, sharing his inspiring story and leading the way to transform communities for the better. Malaki is a shining example and living proof that great futures start at the Boys & Girls Clubs.”

The sophomore at Olathe North High School is quick to give the club some credit for his accomplishments. Especially important, Malakhi said, is his relationship with “Mr. Gary,” a youth development professional at the Olathe club.

“When I need advice or words of encouragement, I go to him,” Malakhi wrote in his essay as a part of the Youth of Year competition. “Our relationship grew when I was his assistant basketball coach last year. I learned a lot about basketball and coaching as I watched Mr. Gary. He even gave me the chance to coach a game on my own while he sat back and gave me pointers. It was a great experience and from them I looked at Mr. Gary as a role model.”

Malakhi’s leadership to peers and staff through the club’s Passport to Manhood and Keystone Club programs was lauded in the competition.

Passport to Manhood teaches boys responsibility with sessions that focus on a specific aspect of character and manhood through highly interactive activities.

Malakhi said that program taught him how to stay safe, helped him to express himself, and the importance in finding “someone you can trust and talk out emotions instead of getting angry.”

The Keystone Club, Malakhi said, has taught him leadership skills. The program gets youth involved in activities both in and out of the club in areas of academic success, career participation and community service.

Malakhi is an avid cook and plans on pursuing a career in culinary arts after high school.

“Since I was little I’ve always wanted to cook and my inspiration is my parents,” he said.