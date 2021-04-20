The tale of two terriers: Both are sweet, loving and looking for forever homers

Professor Wagglesworth Special to The Star

Professor Wagglesworth

Age: 1 year old

Breed: Pit bull terrier

Meet Professor Wagglesworth. He is a happy, enthusiastic, sweet and goofy boy who is ready to see the world by your side. He’s an active fella and loves going for walks or runs, and adores playing with other dogs. He’s a social boy who has a big personality when it comes to playing with other dogs. He’d love a canine friend to play with at home. He does great on a leash and enjoys exploring. If you’re on the hunt for a sweet pup to spend your days with, look no further.

Ms. Monica Swanson

Breed: Pit bull terrier mix

Age: 10 years old

This darling senior might look a little rough around the edges, but on the inside she’s got a sweet heart, great personality and the hope of living her golden days with a loving family. That’s because up until now Monica hasn’t been treated the best or had the greatest life. Despite all she’s been through, she still can light up a room and is waiting to meet you, so she can light up your life, too.

To learn more about Ms. Monica Swanson or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.

In an effort to slow COVID-19 transmission, Wayside Waifs services are by appointment only. Call 816-986-4426 to schedule an adoption appointment. You can find further updates on this policy and learn more about all available pets at www.waysidewaifs.org