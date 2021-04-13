German shepherd, sweet but salty kitty looking for forever homes at Unleashed Pets

Penny Kalamazoo Special to The Star

Manticore G.

Age: 5 years old

Breed: German shepherd

This larger-than-life 5-year-old fellow has a better than handsome smile. He’s a great middle aged man who’d love a home with a family that has some experience with the intelligence of his breed. He’s friendly with other large dogs but most likely needs a home with no small animals.

Penny Kalamazoo

Age: 6 years old

Breed: Domestic shorthair

We like to think of Penny as the salted caramel candy of cats. On the inside she’s super sweet but on the exterior, she can come across a bit salty. That’s because her expressive looks are sometimes misinterpreted as irritated. But put a few head scratches and cheek rubs on this girl and she’ll show you her delightful side.

To learn more about Manticore G., Penny Kalamazoo or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.