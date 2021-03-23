A guaranteed love bug? Meet this scruffy, silver-faced senior schnauzer mix

Shadow Sunrise Special to The Star

Shadow Sunrise

Breed: Schnauzer/Labrador mix

Age: 10 years old

A super sweet, scruffy, silver faced senior schnauzer mix is GUAR-AN-TEED to always steal the show. For just a few small treats he’ll dance, roll over and spin. His endless love and goofy faces are sure to entertain any loving family with kids but he does need a home with no other dogs.

Saphera

Age: 4

Breed: Domestic shorthair, calico

Meet Saphera. She’s a dainty dilute calico kitty with an adorable personality. She’s on the hunt for her forever family. If you’re looking for a sweet girl who’ll enjoy spending days on your lap, Saphera is the cat for you. She loves affection but also appreciates a good snooze. She’d do best in a calm, quiet home but might do well with respectful older kiddos who can understand when she needs space. Saphera will make a great addition to your family and she can’t wait to snuggle up with you.

In an effort to slow COVID-19 transmission, Wayside Waifs services are by appointment only. Call 816-986-4426 to schedule an adoption appointment. You can find further updates on this policy and learn more about all available pets at www.waysidewaifs.org

To learn more about Shadow Sunrise or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.