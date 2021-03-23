Adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities touch on their artistic roots

Brad Friedman of Leawood painted himself as Superman in the fight against COVID-19: “SuperBrad Fights Coronavirus.” He was also inspired by pandemic precautions to create whimsical social distancing messages with garden vegetables. Courtesy photo

Against a background of stars and stripes, the Statue of Liberty stands tall holding her torch and wearing a face mask.

The message of her mask?

“It’s important to help America stay well,” said Brad Friedman, 57, of Leawood.

Friedman, the artist who painted the picture, is one of 11 participants in the Emerging Artists Program of the Johnson County Developmental Supports.

Showing and selling their work allow participants to be seen as “adult artists, not someone with a disability,” said Cary Odell, program coordinator.

In a studio inside the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center, Friedman and other adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities such as autism express themselves through watercolors, acrylic, fabric, ceramics and other media.

The Statue of Liberty painting is just one example of how the artists responded to the pandemic. Although COVID-19 shut down their program for 10 weeks last year, it didn’t curtail the artists’ creativity.

Within the inconveniences of the pandemic, the artists found inspiration in social distancing, face masks and stay-home orders.

When the studio reopened in April of 2020, the artists designed their own masks to wear and also sewed masks to sell.

Many created self-portraits of themselves wearing face masks.

Katie Zemel, 37, worked part time in a deli last year. The Overland Park woman painted herself as an essential worker in a mask with the words, “Annoyed. Discouraged. Frustrated.”

That was how she felt when first wearing a face mask.

“Now I’m used to it,” Zemel said. “And not so annoyed.”

All the artists in the studio wear face masks and work at tables spaced 6 feet apart.

Another change necessary, said Odell, was to decrease the table size in the studio and reduce the number of artists in the studio at a time. Two groups of Emerging Artists spend two days in the studio every week.

Daniel McLean, 30, of Overland Park turned his attention to the positive side of the pandemic: Getting to spend time with the family,” he said.

He painted his family on a couch watching television together and listed on the canvas some things they were enjoying: video games, dogs, music, movie night and pizza night.

In the foreground of the painting, McLean depicted three views of himself in a mask: as a sculptor, a martial artist and an “everyday” self.

McLean titled the painting “Masks, They’re Meant For Protection.”

Masks aren’t just for the protection of the artists’ faces.

The three pigs also masked up for an adventure in outer space.

In a whimsical twist on the familiar childhood tale, Friedman sent the pigs soaring on a fireplace rocket in pursuit of the big bad wolf, whose face mask wasn’t enough to protect him from the pigs’ lasso.

Friedman’s imagination took flight again in a painting of himself as Superman in the middle of a canvas surrounded by Covid-19 cells: “SuperBrad Fights Coronavirus.”

Friedman also created poster-like messages about observing pandemic precautions. In one of the pictures, an ear of corn on a stalk is being surrounded and offended by an encroaching tomato on one side and a pushy zucchini on the other side. The corn pleads: “Please: Social Distancing.”

The pandemic changed the way the artists sell their work. Rather than on-site art sales or community art shows, they sold their work live on Facebook in December and virtually through an online store in February of this year.

The artists keep the proceeds from the sale of their work.

Besides making money, the program gives the artists a way to express themselves, communicate and grow, Odell said.

Artwork by the Emerging Artists is for sale on the virtual studio site: jcdsemergingartists-com.3dcartstores.com