Library District reminds OP residents about power of words to inspire and console

The “Secret Garden” is one of 10 book-related plaques that pedestrians can see along sidewalks in The Library District of Overland Park. Courtesy City of Overland Park

Did you know that Overland Park has a Library District? It’s a neighborhood that extends south and east from Johnson County’s Central Resource Library at 9875 W. 87th St.

Now, thanks to a project completed in time for spring walking weather, pedestrians can be reminded of both the area’s identity and the power of words to inspire and console.

Ten plaques, each with a quote from a children’s book author, have been installed alongside the sidewalks on 91st and Farley streets. Starting near the library at 87th and Farley, the mile-plus route takes pedestrians south on Farley to 91st and then east almost to Antioch Road — past Strang Park and Pawnee Elementary School.

Michelle Niedens, a member of The Library District Neighborhood Group, broached the idea with city officials. Group members, as well as library staffers, worked with the city to select the quotes and artwork.

“Books can provide solace, they can launch the imagination, they can feed curiosity, they show us what is possible and they remind us we are never alone,” Niedens said in a news release from the city. “We hope the words of these authors provide a piece of that for all who pass by and that perhaps they find themselves inclined to pick up a book.”

The city financed most of the project through a neighborhood conservation grant. Two private donors also contributed.

The first four plaques were installed in 2018, and the rest in December. To represent neighborhood residents, the city said, two plaques feature Braille and one includes a Spanish translation.

Vaccine survey now open to all

Johnson County Government has now opened its vaccine interest survey to anyone who lives or works in the county, regardless of where they fall in the priority list for vaccinations.

County officials provided these links to the vaccination survey, which replaces previous surveys: jocogov.org/interestsurvey or for Spanish speakers, www.jocogov.org/encuestadeinteres.

The county will contact those who complete the survey when it’s their turn to make a vaccination appointment. Those who filled out the survey previously need not do so again.

Olathe construction nixes Old Settlers festival

Citing construction in downtown Olathe, as well as concerns about the Covid-19 pandemic, organizers have canceled the Old Settlers Days festival for this year. It was to have occurred in September.

“After looking over the plans for the demolition timeline of the old courthouse, the building of the apartments in the location of where the library was and the ground site preparation of where the new library will be built, we felt we could not proceed with this year’s Old Settlers event,” Brett Hall, president of the Johnson County Old Settlers Association, posted on the group’s website.

Hall wrote that the festival is planned months in advance, and with all the uncertainty, there was no guarantee that Old Settlers Days would be the safe, enjoyable event expected by the community.

“This is only the third time in the 123-year history of Johnson County Old Settlers that this has had to happen,” Hall wrote.

The 2020 festival fell victim to the pandemic.

Leawood completes South Loop for bicyclists

Bicycling season is upon us, and Leawood has now installed its South Loop routing signs to guide riders on a safe path along streets and a trail in the southern part of the city.

The project complements the existing North Loop in the older part of Leawood. The routes converge at Leawood City Park, just south of Interstate 435 and Lee Boulevard, where a bike repair hub is planned for next year.

Installation of the South Loop signs, originally planned for the fall of 2019, was delayed by construction on Mission Road, which took longer than expected. The cost was $79,065, which included $32,000 for crossing beacons at College Boulevard and Brookwood Street.

The covered bike repair hub will be constructed as part of a $3.6 million upgrade to the aquatic center at City Park, which will include restrooms, showers, family changing rooms and a community meeting space that can be rented out.

Brian Anderson, the city’s superintendent of parks, said by email that barring delays, the bike hub should be finished by the time the pool opens on Memorial Day Weekend 2022.

In addition to the two loops, the hub also will serve bicyclists on the Indian Creek and Tomahawk Creek recreational trails. The Tomahawk Trail begins at Leawood City Park, and the Indian Creek Trail runs through it.

An architect for the project told the City Council recently that the hub also will include a misting station. Anderson said riders will be able to inflate or repair their tires, replace an inner tube, tighten loose bolts and adjust brakes, derailleurs and seats.

“The station can hold a bicycle off the ground by the seat,” he said. “It has an assortment of hand tools (attached via a long cable) and there is an air pump with an air gauge.”

SevenDays promotes kindness

Kindness will again be the watchword April 13-25 during the annual SevenDays: Make a Ripple, Change the World observance, which grew out of a hate crime in 2014 that killed three people outside two Jewish facilities in Overland Park.

The observance, which promotes acts of kindness and interfaith dialogue, will be virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And it will stretch over two weeks to facilitate more participation.

Key events and their focus:

▪ April 13 (Love) 6:30 p.m.: A celebration of youth where Act of Kindness scholarship winners will be announced and someone from the area will be recognized with the new Ripple of Kindness Award.

▪ April 15 (Discover) 6:30 p.m.: Tour of a local Hindu temple, with a cooking lesson for an Indian dish and comparison of the typical day for Indian and American teens.

▪ April 17 (You) 10:30 a.m.: Hands-on activities on caring for mind, body and soul.

▪ April 19 (Go) 6:30 p.m.: A workshop representing four faiths and a tour of a local Islamic Center.

▪ April 20 (Connect) 10:30 a.m.: A women-only networking event focused on kindness, interfaith understanding and healing.

▪ April 22 (Others) 6:30 p.m.: Five-time Nobel Peace Prize nominee Izzeldin Abuelaish will share his journey and talk with the Rev. Adam Hamilton of Church of the Resurrection and Rabbi Arthur Nemitoff of The Temple-Congregation B’nai Jehudah. A medical doctor and author, Abuelaish has promoted Israeli-Palestinian reconciliation.

▪ April 25 (Onward): A virtual Kindness Walk where “walkers” ponder how to continue in kindness after SevenDays concludes.

Most activities are free and open to all, but registration is requested through GiveSevenDays.org.

Old Shawnee Days canceled

For the second year in a row, the coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of the Old Shawnee Days festival. It was scheduled for June 3-6.

“COVID-19 has turned our community upside down for over a year,” the announcement said. “We will now anxiously await Old Shawnee Days 2022, June 2-5.”

Meanwhile, organizers will proceed with the Becky Nicks Jr. Pioneer Scholarship Contest, an essay contest open to junior and senior high school students who live in Shawnee. The winner receives a $1,000 scholarship. Submissions are due at noon May 1. For details and an application form, visit oldshawneedays.org.

Lenexa honors student artists

Winners have been chosen for Lenexa’s third annual High School Student Art Show sponsored by the Lenexa Arts Council. The students’ work will be on display through March 28 in the art gallery at City Hall, 17101 W. 87th St. Parkway.

High school students who live in Johnson County could apply for the juried show, but an art teacher had to sponsor each entry. Nine artists submitted a total of 22 pieces.

Best of Show honors went to Elijah Kumin of Olathe Northwest High School, for a Sharpie and oil pastel called “Rot.”

First-place winners were Abigail Rhodus of Saint Thomas Aquinas High School in the 2D category; Ryne Paepke of Olathe Northwest High School in 3D and Nathan Peters of Olathe North High School in photography.

Second-place winners were Abbie Peters of Olathe North High School in 2-D and Tori Neighbour of Shawnee Mission Northwest High School in 3D.

The City Hall gallery is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Counselors’ group honors Olathe principal

J.J. Libal, principal at Santa Fe Trail Middle School in Olathe, has been named the 2020 Kansas School Counselor Association Principal Advocate of the Year.

“Mr. Libal believes in the power of school counseling to improve the academic and social emotional growth of students,” Sarah Guerrero, the Olathe School District’s assistant superintendent for middle school education, said in a news release.