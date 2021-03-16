‘The response has been absolutely remarkable.’ Clothing Exchange helps JoCo families

Volunteers sort donations to put them out on the floor for clients at the Clothing Exchange. Courtesy photo

For 40 years, the Shawnee Mission Area Council PTA Clothing Exchange has served the community through various iterations in different spaces. With the rise in unemployment and underemployment due to the pandemic, it’s been serving 20% more families at the Broadmoor Technical Center.

“Even if it’s only temporary, it’s still an elimination of someone’s income,” said Jean Baucom, volunteer chairperson of the Exchange. “Our biggest fear is that there are people out there not taking advantage of the program as much as they could.”

Having grown over the years, the Exchange now takes up half of the gym space at Broadmoor, at 6701 W. 83rd St. Though the majority of the clothing is for school-aged children, the exchange offers infant through adult sizes. Those who have children in the Shawnee Mission School District, work for the district or simply live in the district’s boundaries can use the exchange to get items for their immediate family.

Like many organizations, the exchange had a hiccup last year when it had to close in March due to the pandemic. Now, it’s back in business and things are going well, although the number of volunteers and shoppers in the building at any one time has been limited.

“Once we were able to come back into the building, the response has been absolutely remarkable. The community has really come forward with such generosity that we’re astounded,” Baucom said.

In addition to typical clothing items you might expect, the exchange will also provide five pairs of underwear and socks per semester for any student.

School nurses throughout the district keep extra clothes on-hand for students. Kimberly Martin, who has been the school nurse at Shawanoe Elementary for seven years and is currently on the district’s COVID team, said kids often have accidents or fall in the mud and need something else to wear.

Although some families will wash and send the clothing back afterward, many keep the clothes because they need them. Martin is happy with that and often refers families directly to the Exchange.

“We have a lot of immigrant families (who) don’t have winter coats or winter clothing. The kids are really happy (with the exchange). They end up with clothes that are season-appropriate,” Martin said. “It definitely makes a difference. The families then have funds to be able to afford basic utilities instead of having to utilize that on clothing.”

The Exchange takes new or gently used donations of everything, including shirts, pants, pajamas, shoes, bedding and towels. Much of the stock of donated underwear and socks, which must be new, comes from PTA drives at various schools. Several elementary schools also hold pajama drives each year, mostly right before the holidays.

The items they tend to run low on most often are casual clothing for teenagers, both for winter and summer, and underwear in boys’ and men’s sizes. They also go through pants for all ages quickly.

Cheryl Lawson discovered the Exchange while volunteering for the PTA at her children’s school. Now, she volunteers regularly for the group and enjoys interacting with regular customers.

“I think it’s very critical that kids have access to warm clothes, nice clothes. It just takes one more thing off their plate so they can concentrate on being kids,” Lawson said. “Their faces just light up when they get hats and gloves and a coat that’s warm and not their brother’s and not three sizes too big.”

Shoppers do not need to make an appointment but should bring documentation that they live or work in the district or have a student attending a Shawnee Mission school. The exchange is open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on any Thursday when the district is open for classes. For more information, visit smac-pta.org.