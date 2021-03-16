A bow tie would go nicely with this sweet Lab’s built-in tuxedo

Caz Special to The Star

Rock Okarillo

Breed: Labrador retriever mix

Age: 4

The only thing Rock needs, other than a loving home, is a black bow tie to go with his white-cuffed tuxedo coat. Then he’ll be ready for a ball. He’d be great in a home with another dog if he or she is as fancy as Rock is. And they must be introduced properly.

Caz

Breed: Domestic short hair

Age: 1 year, 1 month

Caz is the cutest little cat with the most unique face. She’s got big ol’ eyes that direct her curiosity all over the place. With a great and sparkly personality, she’s enough to keep anyone on their toes, and always in her sight.

To learn more about Rock Okarillo, Caz or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.