Cuddle time, anyone? Come visit this sweet kitty, snuggly dog at area shelters

Kramer

Age: 5 years old

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Kramer is a darling 5-year-old kitty on the hunt for his forever home. He’s a shy fella but with patience and time, he’ll open up to you and will be your best pal. He’d do best in a quiet, stable home with another cat who can help him build confidence. His foster mom says he loves to lounge in between play sessions with a wand toy. If you’re looking for a sweet boy to complete your family, look no further.

Lionel Valentine

Age: 2 years old

Breed: Australian shepherd mix

If you’ve ever caught yourself thinking, “Gee, I just don’t know what kind of mix breed shelter dog to adopt,” might we suggest one who looks like he’s mixed with everything? He’s a super sweet, unique boy who grabs you and pulls you in for hugs and snuggles. He does need a home with no small children. Don’t wait too long to grab him.

To learn more about Lionel Valentine or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.

In an effort to slow COVID-19 transmission, Wayside Waifs services are by appointment only. Call 816-986-4426 to schedule an adoption appointment. You can find further updates on this policy and learn more about all available pets at www.waysidewaifs.org