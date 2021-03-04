Olathe Memorial Cemetery chapel on state, national historic registries to be restored

The historic chapel at the Olathe Memorial Cemetery was constructed as a Works Progress Administration project in the 1930s Courtesy City of Olathe

In the next 12 months, the 1930s-era chapel at the Olathe Memorial Cemetery will be restored so it can be used for family services. It now houses office space.

The city of Olathe has received a $90,000 Heritage Trust Fund Grant to support the restoration of the stone chapel, built as a Works Progress Administration project during the Great Depression.

“The Olathe Memorial Cemetery has played a key role in the city of Olathe since its founding 1865,” the city says on its website. “Within the cemetery bounds reside many civic leaders, public servants, pioneer families, and citizens who have all contributed to Olathe’s colorful history.”

According to an Olathe Daily News story, when the Olathe Lions Club oversaw a restoration of the chapel, the building was designed for small burial services and possibly a place where coffins could be kept until weather conditions permitted burial.

However, the chapel was never used for those purposes and later held restrooms and gardening materials for the cemetery.

The cemetery, at 738 N. Chestnut St., is listed on the national, state and local historic registries, the city said, because of its rich history, prominent burials, award-winning trees and historic structures.

Small antennas on street lights

Lenexa officials say they have fielded calls from residents about small cell antennas being installed on city-owned street lights, but the city has little authority to regulate them.

Lenexa has received more than 100 applications for the antennas, described as a way for cellular and data providers to enhance 4G service in specific areas and to prepare for 5G service. The majority are within the Interstate 435 loop, and most belong to Verizon.

In a news release, the city said companies must apply for a right-of-way permit. Staffers review the applications and inspect any street lights that had to be replaced to accommodate the weight of the equipment.

Callers often ask about the location of the antennas and their radio frequency, but Federal Communication Commission rules don’t allow local decisions on the environmental effects of radio frequency emissions. The denial process is cumbersome and the FCC says localities can’t regulate the equipment in a way that prohibits the provision of local wireless service.

Yet the antennas are required to comply with the FCC’s radio frequency rules.

However, Lenexa doesn’t lose money when the antennas go up.

The telecom provider pays for installation including construction, maintenance and operation of the small cell, plus the replacement of the tower if necessary. Lenexa also collects an annual fee of $25 per site in the right-of-way plus an annual $270 fee for each attachment.

For storm alerts, sign up for Notify JoCo

Severe Weather Preparedness Week began March 1, when residents were being urged to prepare for tornadoes, floods and other natural disasters.

Johnson County Government encourages urging people to enroll in Notify JoCo, a free system that alerts households and businesses to storms and other emergencies. Go to www.notifyjoco.org to get more information, to sign up or to update your contact information.

Arbor Day poster contest

Overland Park invites the city’s children in kindergarten through fourth grade to participate in this year’s Arbor Day Poster Contest.

Submissions, with the theme of “Meet My Favorite Tree,” are due by 4 p.m. March 26. For rules and how to submit entries, visit opkansas.org.

Free day at museum

The Johnson County Museum is offering free admission on March 18, which is during spring break for some students.

The museum, inside the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center at 8788 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park, includes a 12,500-square-foot main exhibit called “Becoming Johnson County,” which features a 1950s All-Electric House exemplifying the hoped-for American Dream in Johnson County. Another exhibit shows how feed sacks became articles of clothing during the 1900s.

Because of pandemic safe practices, the museum is offering a limited number of entry tickets for each of two sessions: 9 a.m. to noon and noon to 4 p.m. Tickets do not include admission to the KidScape role-playing milieu.

For more information or to register by phone, call 913-831-3359. To register online, visit jcprd.com, click “Register for Activities” and search for course IDs 9268 or 9271 for the morning and afternoon sessions respectively.

Road closures in Olathe

Two significant road closures are taking place in Olathe this month:

▪ Old 56 Highway will be closed at Lone Elm Road for three months for intersection improvements. The closure began March 1, but Lone Elm will remain open.

▪ Ridgeview Road will close March 15 into the summer between Sleepy Hollow Drive and 143rd Street/Sheridan Street, during the first phase of improvements on Ridgeview. The work will shift south in the summer.

Meanwhile, construction continues on 119th Street at Interstate 35 with lane closures that will cause delays.