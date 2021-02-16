‘It feels very airy and open.’ With new ceramics area, J KC space delights artists

Instructor Elaine Buss, left, works with student Eric Swim in a beginning wheel throwing class at The J KC. Courtesy photo

If you’ve discovered your inner artist during these long months of quarantine and distancing, The J KC has a few new classes to help you channel that passion.

The entire Overland Park building recently underwent a large renovation, and its art spaces have benefited. One of the renovated assets is a new ceramics studio comparable in size to its painting studio: more than 1,000 square feet.

“We did not have any pottery wheels before. Now we’re able to offer wheel-throwing classes. Prior to that, everything was all hand-building instruction,” said Sandra Greason, director of the Heritage Center at The J and coordinator of the art classes.

Having a larger space is allowing organizers to broaden their course offerings as well. Before, the art classes were just for senior citizens. Now, there’s room for all adults. Greason hopes to offer youth classes as well in the future.

Another asset of the increased studio size is it allows for social distancing during in-person classes. Currently, there are six spots in each class, but when social distancing is no longer necessary, the class size will increase to up to 12.

Right now, the wheel classes are focused on beginners, but Greason hopes to offer intermediate classes in the future. She’s especially pleased with the instructors brought in to lead the classes.

“These are folks that have degrees in ceramics. They both work full-time professionally as ceramicists or potters. It’s nice to have that skill level to bring to The J,” Greason said.

One of the instructors is Elaine Buss, who is a career resident at Belger Crane Yard Studios in Kansas City. She’s been teaching ceramics for 11 years and said she loves the new space at The J.

“It feels very airy and open. There’s a lot of space for spreading out,” Buss said. “There’s pretty good equipment in there. They’ve got nice wheels and a couple of slab rollers; they’re really set up to do mostly anything.”

Her wheel-centered class will show students how to make cups and mugs, while her hand-building class is focusing in coiled vases.

“They’re going to leave with objects that are fully functional (for use in the) dishwasher or microwave. Ceramics as a medium is incredible. You have so many techniques you can use that you literally in a lifetime cannot learn all of them. There’s no end to the things you can try,” she said.

In addition to being a fun pursuit, Buss said that ceramics is also good for mental health.

“Clay has a calming, centering feeling to it. It’s a great tool for getting your mind off things,” she said. “A lot of people call the ceramics process meditative.”

In addition to the ceramics classes, the facility also offers painting and drawing classes. Greason hopes people in this part of the area are encouraged by the close proximity of the classes.

“There’s really not a space like this south of the metro area unless you go to Johnson County Community College,” Greason said. “We’re bringing closer the opportunity for people to participate in these kinds of classes without having to drive all the way downtown.”

All wheel classes are in person, but the hand-building class does have a virtual option. For more information on signing up for classes, go to thejkc.org, 5801 W 115 St. in Overland Park, and check the Arts & Culture tab.