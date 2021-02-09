Looking for the perfect pet? Check out confident kitty, adorable dog

Zip Special to The Star

Zip

Age: 3

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Zip is a handsome fella on the hunt for his forever family. He’s a confident guy and makes friends with just about anyone he meets. He loves people and isn’t shy about asking for attention. Shelter volunteers say he’s the best snuggler around. If you’re looking for the perfect addition to your family, Zip is your guy.

Remus Chuck Norris

Breed: German Shepherd mix

Age: 5

You might think those adorable squishy cheek-ums are the result of him trying to eat a bumble bee, but trust us, they aren’t. A little bit of German Shepherd with maybe a mix of the manatee-like Shar Pei face has us thinking he’s certainly one of the cutest mixes in town.

To learn more about Chuck or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.

In an effort to slow COVID-19 transmission, Wayside Waifs services are by appointment only. Call 816-986-4426 to schedule an adoption appointment. You can find further updates on this policy and learn more about all available pets at www.waysidewaifs.org