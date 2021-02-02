Joco 913
Unleashed Pet Rescue shines spotlight on a Shar Pei who is fashionably wrinkled
Piper
Breed: English bulldog, Shar Pei mix
Age: 3 years old
She’s sweet, has a sunshiny personality, and a face that could put any cosmetics company out of business. That’s because this gorgeous girl has been making wrinkles cool since the day she was born. If you don’t mind a little extra slobber in your life, and need a whole lotta extra love, adopt Piper.
Grayson
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 1 year 8 months old
Grayson is an old soul in an almost 2 year old, midnight black furred body. He hunkers down to observe the world around him and draws you in with his bright eyes. Once you’ve met him, you feel compelled to move closer and closer until, before you know it, he’s drawn you in for chin scratches. He’s a gentle boy at heart who deserves a loving family of his own.
To learn more about Piper, Grayson or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.
