Unleashed Pet Rescue shines spotlight on a Shar Pei who is fashionably wrinkled

Piper

Breed: English bulldog, Shar Pei mix

Age: 3 years old

She’s sweet, has a sunshiny personality, and a face that could put any cosmetics company out of business. That’s because this gorgeous girl has been making wrinkles cool since the day she was born. If you don’t mind a little extra slobber in your life, and need a whole lotta extra love, adopt Piper.

Grayson

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 1 year 8 months old

Grayson is an old soul in an almost 2 year old, midnight black furred body. He hunkers down to observe the world around him and draws you in with his bright eyes. Once you’ve met him, you feel compelled to move closer and closer until, before you know it, he’s drawn you in for chin scratches. He’s a gentle boy at heart who deserves a loving family of his own.

To learn more about Piper, Grayson or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.