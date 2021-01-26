What went right in 2020? Johnson County mayors, other leaders, point to the positives

The students and professors of the EMS program at Johnson County Community College were among those named Johnson Countians of the Year for 2020. This is the first year this honor has be bestowed to multiple recipients by the college’s foundation. Courtesy photo

When the time came to pick the Johnson Countian of the Year for 2020, the Johnson County Community College Foundation’s selection committee arrived at an obvious conclusion.

It didn’t feel right to honor just one person in a year filled with so much good being done by so many. So, for the first time since the award began in 1987, multiple people were honored.

In fact, 16 individuals — all essential workers — were honored with the foundation’s award, as well as the students and professors of the college’s EMS program.

The multiple honorees are just an example of the good in Johnson County in 2020.

“We had so many good things happen in Prairie Village in 2020,” said Prairie Village Mayor Eric Mikkelson. “They sometimes get lost amid all the larger global crises.”

Which is why instead of rehashing the all-too-familiar bad headlines, a group of Johnson County leaders recently were asked for a different take on the year gone by:

Share something good that happened in Johnson County in 2020, and how it will be important to the community in 2021.

Here are their responses.

John Bacon, mayor, Olathe

“2020 was incredibly challenging to say the least, but it also saw what makes Olathe great. Our frontline and essential workers displayed incredible courage. Our trades and building industry pushed forward. Our businesses innovated and found new ways to work. Our community came together to help each other as they always do.”

Andy Bowne, president, Johnson County Community College

“We successfully transitioned Johnson County Community College to a primarily online environment for our students. Many indicators trended upward around student success. That means, for 2021, that JCCC will continue to address the workforce demand of the KC metro and that students will successfully transfer to our colleges and universities. Students win… the region wins.”

Peggy Dunn, mayor, Leawood

“The year 2020 provided many reasons to be grateful that should also bode well for 2021, including the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Royals having new home-town ownership, and an American professional women’s soccer team being announced for Kansas City. Non-profit fundraising remained highly successful even though special events were all virtual. But perhaps most importantly, with our less hectic schedules, people realized newfound joy staying home and spending quality time with family.”

Carl Gerlach, mayor, Overland Park

“The community truly came together in 2020 through food bank donations, support for medical and emergency personnel, safe visits with family and friends, and generally taking care of one another. Overland Park met 2020’s challenges with resilience and care for one another — and those are the values we must bring with us into this new year.”

Father Michel Hermes, pastor, St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Olathe

“I think we have a greater appreciation for all the medical workers and first responders. We are very grateful for the JOCO Health Department. We value our school administrators and teachers more than ever. And we appreciate our neighbors more than in the past. I sense more family and community unity in 2021.”

Eric Mikkelson, mayor, Prairie Village

“We beat our budget. Our Prairie Village Foundation received record contributions to help vulnerable families. We formed a Diversity Task Force and named the first Black Police Chief. New businesses came, including a beautiful hotel. We began a sustainable Public Works building, expanded curbside recycling, and sourced our energy from wind. These 2020 successes make Prairie Village’s 2021 prospects bright and exciting.”