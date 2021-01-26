One is a brindle sweetheart, the other a sweet terrier mix. They want to be adopted

Bonnie Brell Special to The Star

Bonnie Brell

Breed: Mastiff mix

Age: 2 years, 9 months

Don’t let her RBF (resting beauty face) fool you: This compact brindle sweetheart is spunky to the core. From hip jukes, to playful bucks and bounces this lady is sure to keep you on your feet. She’s dog friendly with a proper introduction but would prefer a home with no small pets or kids.

Biggie

Breed: Pit Bull terrier mix

Age: 9 years old

Biggie, Biggie, Biggie, can’t you see? You’re a big handsome lug with personality. He’s famous for being the friendliest, smartest, gentlest, snuggliest, most lovable 9-year-young big guy on the block. This kid-and dog-friendly senior would make a great addition to any home, hip or not.

Steven

Breed: Domestic longhair

Age: 5 years old

Steven is a gorgeous orange kitty on the hunt for his forever family. He can be a little shy when he first meets someone but after he’s had a chance to sniff out a new situation, you’ll see his true personality. He’s a fun cat who loves affection. He’ll be your best pal and confidant. All he asks for in exchange is a sunny window to watch birds and your unconditional love. If you’re looking for the perfect addition to your house, look no further.

In an effort to slow COVID-19 transmission, Wayside Waifs services are by appointment only. Call 816-986-4426 to schedule an adoption appointment. You can find further updates on this policy and learn more about all available pets at www.waysidewaifs.org

To learn more about Bonnie Brell, Merlot or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.