In pandemic, food needs increased. Resurrection pantry in OP has been there to help

Volunteers at the Church of the Resurrection help with the distribution of food during a drive-thru service at the church, at 8412 W. 95th St. Suzy Ayres, left, Carol Campbell and Muriel Godbersen, organize an assortment of items in the food pantry that continues to serve clients during the COVID-19 outbreak by bringing sacks directly to client’s cars. rsugg@kcstar.com

Over the last year, the need for food assistance has continued to grow in Johnson County, and the Resurrection Overland Park Food Pantry has been there to help.

The pantry itself isn’t new. It was part of Valley View United Methodist Church for about 25 years before the church became part of the Church of the Resurrection in 2019. Since then, it’s continued to be a public distribution point for food aid.

“This has been a new endeavor for us to really be able to not just supply food, but to be involved in the distribution of it to our neighbors,” said Cathy Bien, senior director of communications for the Church of the Resurrection.

The church has worked with local food pantries and food banks for years by collecting donations from its members and the public.

About six months after they took over the pantry, located at 8412 W. 95th Street in Overland Park, the pandemic struck and completely changed operations.

“Before the pandemic, our guests came inside and got a grocery cart. They would be able to come in and pick out what they needed,” said Suzy Ayres, director of operations and community life for the Overland Park campus of the church.

Now, it’s a drive-up situation where people pull up to the curb, give the number of people in their household and receive a pre-packed box. The church tries to fulfill special requests for diapers, dog food and other goods when it can.

The number of people seeking their help has also changed. Before the pandemic, Ayres said, she’d see about 50 families a week. Now it’s closer to 150.

“At the very beginning of the shutdown in March, a chef at a restaurant in downtown Overland Park brought us a lot of the produce and things that were going to spoil, and he said, ‘Unfortunately, I may be back here getting food, because I’ve lost my job.’ He came back a month later to receive food,” Ayres said.

They also used to ask families to come once a month, but now families can come as often as once a week. She knows one household of two senior citizens suddenly became a household of eight when both of their sons lost their jobs and had to move in with the parents, bringing along their wives and children.

“It’s common that people will say, ‘I’ve never been here before.’ They’re hesitant, a little embarrassed, but this food has helped them meet their needs,” she said.

Another couple was furloughed from their jobs in the air transportation industry and needed food. After their furloughs were over, the two sent a check for $100 to the pantry to pay it forward.

“Nobody has to show proof of need, but we have started tracking ZIP codes. There’s a misnomer that nobody in Johnson County is need of food, and a lot of the ZIP codes are right around the church (which is in) 66212,” Ayres said.

Ayres has also seen an increase in people living out of their cars, at extended stay motels or couch surfing. Many of these people don’t have a way to cook food, and the church has set aside a section of its pantry for items that don’t need to be cooked and are easy to open.

She also wants to reassure clients that the pantry will not run out of food.

A line of cars stretched out of the parking lot as volunteers at the Church of the Resurrection, helped with the distribution of food during a drive-thru service at the church, located at 8412 W. 95th St. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

“Sometimes there’s a long line of cars, and there were a few times people were really nervous. ‘How long will I be in line, and will there be any food when I get to the front of the line?’ I said, ‘Oh yeah, of course,’ and a woman burst into tears, and she said they sat in line at another food pantry for two hours, and by the time she got to the front, they were only able to get rice and peanut butter,” Ayres said.

The steady stream of food comes from a few different places. The church runs food drives itself but also partners with Harvester. One Sunday school class sponsors a diaper delivery each week. All monetary donations go toward buying more food.

“What’s amazing is when there’s something we can’t get from Harvesters, toilet paper, diapers, wipes, when I put out a request through website or newsletters from pastor … people respond amazingly,” she said.

Around Thanksgiving, the group held a coat drive and were able to give away about 300. This month, they’re giving out dental hygiene kits with toothbrushes, toothpaste and floss. If people ask, they have a limited supply of cleaning materials, such as laundry soap.

Before the pandemic, their volunteers were predominantly senior citizens. Now, with older people taking more precautions, those spots are filled by teachers and students.

When Ayres posts volunteer slots on SignUpGenius, they’re filled within 24 hours. She believes people want to way to channel their energy in a way they can see it helping the community.

“It’s a tangible need. You’re able to make a difference. You fill a box with food you know is going to a family immediately,” she said.

The pantry is open for pick-ups on Mondays from 9 a.m. to noon and Wednesdays 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. No registration is necessary. For donations, the organizers prefer drop-offs to be Wednesdays and Thursdays between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. but can take them Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.