Street renamed for officer Mike Mosher, killed in the line of duty in May 2020

A section of 123rd Street has been renamed in honor of Overland Park Police Officer Mike Mosher, who was killed in the line of duty last May.

Signs will go up soon for Mike Mosher Boulevard, which stretches between Metcalf Avenue and Blue Valley Parkway on 123rd. The Overland Park City Council approved the new name on Jan. 11.

Mosher was mortally wounded on May 3 in a shootout near 123rd and Antioch Road, just west of Mike Mosher Boulevard.

Police Chief Frank Donchez suggested the name change after receiving input from police officers on how to honor their fallen colleague.

“It’s a great idea. I’m excited that we can honor Mike in a timely manner,” Donchez said at a Public Safety Committee meeting earlier in the approval process.

Only one other Overland Park officer has died on the job. Deanna Rose died in 1985 after she was run over by a suspected drunk driver she was trying to arrest. The Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, at 13800 Switzer Road, is named for her.

Interested in vaccine? Take survey

Adults 65 and over, people living in group settings and a host of critical workers will be the next people to receive coronavirus vaccines in Johnson County, perhaps starting in early February.

Anyone interested in receiving the vaccine is asked to complete a short online survey that will help county health officials in their planning. Individuals who complete the questionnaire will be notified when vaccines are available, along with instructions on how to make an appointment.

The county reported that close to 50,000 people completed the survey within 24 hours after it was announced on Jan. 15. Find the link at https://redcap.jocogov.org/surveys/?s=8KWLNLWWHL. The survey does not create an appointment or reserve a vaccine.

The county also urges people to sign up for Johnson County’s coronavirus e-newsletter to stay informed about the vaccine rollout and the prevalence of the disease. The weekday newsletter, which already has more than 16,000 subscribers, also provides information on hospitalizations, deaths, testing opportunities, state and local policies related to the pandemic, and advice on how to stay healthy.

To subscribe, go to jocogov.org/COVIDNewsletter.

A promise kept

At Lenexa Hills Elementary School, Principal Mike Brewer offered to paint himself blue and yellow if the school met a PTA fund-raising goal that grew out of a positivity effort called ROAR, in which students strove to be Respectful, Open-Minded, Always Kind and Responsible. The goal was met, with colorful results. The money raises will be used for science equipment and outdoor learning spaces.

The Stop: Where young people can thrive

From 3 to 5 p.m. each Tuesday, secondary students have a new, safe place to hang out in Olathe. It’s called The Spot, and students who go there can make friends, receive help with homework, team up with mentors and learn about colleges, mental health and careers as first responders.

The program, in the Johnson County Youth & Family Service Center at 920 W. Spruce St., is designed for at-risk students in grades 6 through 12.

“The Spot will have both the social and academic component that keeps students accountable on their path to graduation,” Erik Erazo, coordinator of diversity and engagement for the Olathe Public Schools, said in a news release.

“As part a countywide committee, Disproportionate Minority Contact, we seek to develop programming and strategies that lower the rate of minority representation in the juvenile justice system, and this initiative provides a safe and free environment after school.”

The Spot is a creation of the school district, the Johnson County Department of Corrections, the Olathe Public Library, the Johnson County Mental Health Center and the Olathe police and fire departments. The Olathe Public Schools Foundation helped fund the program, which is free to students.

“We know that having a positive relationship with an adult in the community has been shown to improve a child’s overall mental wellness,” said Sierra Wright, a clinician at the Mental Health Center who led the committee that worked with Olathe Public Schools to organize The Spot.

“The community is coming together and everyone benefits.”

Mission Hills names city administrator

MIssion Hills has a new city administrator. Jennifer Lee began work Jan. 1 after working 16 years as assistant city administrator.

She succeeds Courtney Christensen, who retired at the end of 2020 and received a Career Achievement Award in December from the Kansas Association of City/County Management.

Lee was chosen after a national search. Before joining the Mission Hills staff, she worked three years in planning and development for Overland Park. After earning a master’s degree in public administration from Kansas State University in 1997, Lee was selected for the Presidential Management Fellowship program and worked for several federal agencies for four years in Washington, DC.

Lenexa completes LED light project

Lenexa has now equipped all its street lights with energy-saving LED bulbs, which also provide brighter light and don’t need to be replaced as often.

The project, begun in August 2018, kept the fixtures in residential neighborhoods but switched out the old bulbs. Fixtures in city-maintained parking lots were replaced as well.

The city spent about $1.387 million on the effort, which wrapped up in December. The work was done by Black & McDonald doing business as Custom Lighting Services, LLC.

Other cities, including Overland Park and Overland Park, have been converting their street lights, too.

Airport earns coveted certification

The county-owned New Century AirCenter has become the first Kansas site certified by the aerospace industry, and it’s the only one in the Midwest, Johnson County officials announced.

The AEROready Certification indicates that southwest Johnson County is ready to attract aerospace companies at the airport, on the site of the former Olathe Naval Air Station.

Certified sites must have an airport with at least 10 acres of land available for economic development, at least one industrial building or hangar suitable for aviation development, and supporting navigation aids for corporate aircraft with a minimum 5,000-foot runway. The certification also indicates there’s an adequate labor supply and customized training opportunities, the county said.

“Taking New Century AirCenter to the next level is essential to enhance our national aviation footprint,” Aaron Otto, executive director of the Johnson County Airport Commission, said in a news release. “As the third busiest airport in the state, the AirCenter meets the qualities needed to attract and sustain companies in the aerospace industry, including those that require airport support services and infrastructure.”