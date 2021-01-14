Confusion in Olathe schools? These twins are happy to clear it up, delight students

Identical twins Jennifer Howey (left) and Julie Makela work about a mile and a half apart as school librarians in the Olathe district.

Julie Makela and Jennifer Howey have identical jobs as elementary school librarians in Olathe. They’re identical twins, too.

Howey was the second sister to join the Olathe Public Schools. When she arrived five years ago at Meadow Lane Elementary, the surprises began almost immediately.

“There were some administrators who were super confused why I was at the new teacher orientation and acted like I was in the wrong place,” Makela, who works at Millbrooke Elementary, said in a news release.

Students, too, have high-fived or hugged a librarian they didn’t know upon encountering one of the sisters in the community.

The twins come from a family of educators, with their mother, grandmother, aunts, cousins and great-aunts all sharing the profession.

“I can remember spending hours helping our mom prep her classroom,” Howey said. “When we weren’t helping her, we set up pretend classrooms at home where we honed our skills.”

Both women discovered an affinity for young readers while in college.

“I realized a passion for children’s literature by taking a class taught by Ann Addison at the University of Kansas during my undergrad,” Makela said. Addison is the new educator induction coordinator for Olathe Public Schools.

The same class influenced Howey, who taught first grade for about 10 years. She read books to the children and tried to instill in them a love of reading.

“Both are compassionate, service-oriented people,” Millbrooke Principal Stephanie Dancso said. “They are creative, smart and a powerhouse of ideas. Meadow Lane and Millbrooke both receive the benefit of their collaboration.”

Kansas honors novice teachers

After completing their first year in the profession, five Johnson County educators are among 32 statewide recognized as outstanding new teachers with a 2021 Kansas Horizon Award.

The Horizon program, sponsored by the Kansas State Department of Education, allows each school district to nominate one elementary and one secondary teacher for the award. To be eligible, teachers must have completed their first year of teaching and performed in an outstanding way.

Four elementary and four secondary classroom teachers may be selected from each of four regions corresponding to the U.S. congressional districts in Kansas.

The Johnson County winners:

▪ Sydney Clarke, a fifth-grade teacher at Wheatridge Middle School in the Gardner Edgerton district.

▪ Molly Dugan, English language arts teacher Spring Hill Middle School.

▪ Kassidy Evans, who works with special-needs students at Blue Valley Northwest High School.

▪ Emily Mauer, who teaches fourth grade at Timber Creek Elementary School in the Blue Valley district.

▪ Susan Specht, a health and physical education teacher at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School.

Roeland Park tool monitors emissions

On Feb. 1, Roeland Park plans to launch a tool on its public website that will help residents track the city’s greenhouse gas emissions, as well as their own.

The software, called Dynamhex, uses a “bottom-up methodology” that computes all uses of energy and resources that make up the emissions footprint for the city, Roeland Park said in a news release.

“This includes liquid fuel usage in transportation, electricity and fuel uses in homes, offices and other structures, as well as information from the power providers in the types of fuels they consume to generate electric power,” the release said. “The data is specific to Roeland Park and is updated on an annual basis to show progress that is being made toward our goals.”

In addition, residents can focus on their own addresses to track their personal carbon footprint and receive advice on how to reduce emissions.

The tool is costing the city $5,250 for the first year and $1,000 to $3,000 in subsequent years, depending on the updates that are needed.

New commissioners take office

Three new Johnson County commissioners were sworn in on Jan. 11, roughly two months after winning election in November:

▪ Jeff Meyers, who replaced Jim Allen in the 2nd District covering the Shawnee area.

▪ Charlotte O’Hara, whose 3rd District encompasses southeast Johnson County. She replaced Steve Klika.

▪ Shirley Allenbrand, who replaced Mike Brown in the 6th District encompassing western and southwest Johnson County.

Klika and Allen did not seek re-election in November. Brown lost his re-election bid.

Shawnee citizen survey closes Feb. 1

Shawnee is conducting a survey to get the public’s views on how the city should develop and serve its residents and businesses in the future.

It’s part of an effort to craft a new strategic plan, called Achieve Shawnee. The plan, expected to be finished by midsummer, would replace the city’s previous comprehensive plan adopted in 1987.

Visit achieveshawnee.com to read about the process and take the survey, or pick up a hard copy at the city clerk’s counter at City Hall, 11110 Johnson Drive. The survey will be open until Feb. 1.

Virtual King event in Olathe

The Olathe Human Relations Commission will celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr., during a virtual event at noon on Jan. 17.

The annual Martin Luther King Celebration will include musical performances from Olathe students and recognize students who submitted essays, artwork and multimedia entries.

Partners in the annual event are Garmin, the Olathe Public Schools and the Olathe Public Library. It will be live-streamed at OlatheKS.org/OGN.

Nominees sought for Prairie Village award

Prairie Village has chosen Arbor Day to honor outstanding citizens who have made a difference for the city. Nominations for the Arbor Day award are being accepted through Feb. 28.

“Their efforts should have had a positive and lasting impact on the community; they may be living or deceased individuals or couples and may have served the community in any capacity,” the city said in its most recent newsletter.

Find nomination forms pvkansas.com/treeboard.

Winter Farmers Market in Lenexa

It will be April before the traditional farmers market reopens in Lenexa, but the Winter Farmers Market will operate from 10 a.m. to noon on Jan. 30, Feb. 27 and March 27 for patrons who place orders ahead of time.

The last-Saturday-of-the-month events will take place in the civic campus parking garage at 17201 W. 87th Street Parkway. For information on vendors, products and placing orders, search for Winter Farmers Market at lenexa.com.

Meetings set on U.S. 69 expansion

Residents and commuters can learn more this month about the proposed expansion of one of the state’s busiest and most congested highways: U.S. 69 in Overland Park.

A study, to be completed late this year, will evaluate how best to solve traffic problems on the stretch of highway between 103rd and 179th streets. One strategy is to add an express toll lane in each direction, which motorists could choose to speed up their trips. Drivers also could stay in the existing lanes and avoid the toll.

“Previous studies indicate that U.S. 69 congestion will increase significantly in the future, doubling traffic volumes and tripling travel times, as well as increasing response times for emergency personnel,” the Kansas Department of Transportation said in a news release. “Transportation improvements are needed to reduce congestion, improve safety, increase travel time predictability and to keep the economy moving.”

Learn more through the project website at www.69express.org. From Jan. 18-31, people can view materials and submit questions and comments to the project team for review and response. The information includes background and the need for the project, the concept of express toll lanes and the study process.

A live virtual meeting providing the same information will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20. Team members will give a short presentation and the public can submit questions for a response. Links to the event will be available at meeting time.

When the meetings are over, officials will post a summary of questions and comments, as well as meeting materials. People also can sign up to receive project updates.

Shawnee Mission ballots due Jan. 26

Mail ballots must be returned to the Johnson County Election Office by noon Jan. 26 from Shawnee Mission School District voters who are considering a proposed $264 million bond issue.

If approved, the bond issue would finance the replacement of five elementary schools, plus other construction projects. It would also permit the district to hire more secondary teachers to bring instructor workloads in line with those in surrounding districts.

Ballots can be returned by mail or placed in a 24 hour drop box at the election office entrance, 2101 E. Kansas City Road in Olathe. Go to smsd.org for more details on the bond proposal.