This snaggle-toothed pretty boy would love nothing more than a place to call home

Red E

Age: 2 years old

Breed: Bulldog/shepherd mix

He’s a short stackin’, lip smackin’, snaggle toothin’ pretty boy. With a personality as vibrant as his gorgeous coat, he’s a dream for any dog lover looking for a new companion. He loves kids, people and other large dogs but would benefit from a home with no small animals. Adopt Red E.

To learn more about Red E or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.