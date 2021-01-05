Playful young cat, dog with artful soul are searching for forever homes in JoCo area

Bart Special to The Star

Jimmies

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 3 months old

Little did Jimmies know when he was loaded up in a crate and put in a transport van that he’d travel all the way to KC from Texas for a second chance at a new life. Jimmies is sweet, affectionate, playful, adorable and ready to find that special family of his own.

Bart

Breed: Pointer/bulldog mix

Age: 1 year

Bart is very smart, he likes fine art, has a ginormous heart, but if he eats too many jerky treats he really likes to .. well, you get the idea. Bart is a young, handsome, energetic and intelligent boy who’s looking for a loving family. Come meet Bart today. Just leave the jerky treats behind.

To learn more about Jimmies, Bart or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.