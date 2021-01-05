Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Joco 913

Playful young cat, dog with artful soul are searching for forever homes in JoCo area

By Jacob Meyer Special to The Star

Bart
Bart Jacob Meyer Special to The Star

Jimmies

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 3 months old

Little did Jimmies know when he was loaded up in a crate and put in a transport van that he’d travel all the way to KC from Texas for a second chance at a new life. Jimmies is sweet, affectionate, playful, adorable and ready to find that special family of his own.

Bart

Breed: Pointer/bulldog mix

Age: 1 year

Bart is very smart, he likes fine art, has a ginormous heart, but if he eats too many jerky treats he really likes to .. well, you get the idea. Bart is a young, handsome, energetic and intelligent boy who’s looking for a loving family. Come meet Bart today. Just leave the jerky treats behind.

To learn more about Jimmies, Bart or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.

  Comments  

Joco Diversions

A late holiday wish: Let the magic of Christmas linger into the new year

Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service