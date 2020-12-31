Story-time, conference rooms and drive thru among perks of new Johnson County library

More construction is coming to the Johnson County Central Resource Library in early 2021.

The branch, at 9875 W. 87th St. in Overland Park, serves the public but also houses departments that support all 14 branches, such as IT support, materials handling, communications and programming.

“Many staff spaces have not been updated since Central first opened in 1995 and no longer meet the needs of a modern library system of our size,” the library said in an online posting.

Construction is expected to begin in mid-February and be completed by late fall. Among the $11.1 million worth of upgrades:

▪ A larger, relocated Kids Space with more natural light, window seating and a story-time room.

▪ A new drive-thru for patrons to pick up held material and return checked-out items.

▪ More study and conference rooms, including new media rooms in the Teens Space.

▪ Reorganized materials-handling spaces to streamline logistics such as the flow of new materials and items that patrons put on hold.

Officials said the new construction is a continuation of the Central Building Upgrade completed in 2015, which focused the system’s limited funds on public spaces but with flexibility in mind.

During the 2021 construction, the front lobby will be converted into “Little Central” with limited services, such as public computers, returns and pickup of held materials.

The branch is expected to close the week of Feb. 8 so “Little Central” can open on Feb. 15.

Prairie Village grants bonuses to staff

In appreciation of their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic, the Prairie Village City Council has awarded all employees a hazard/stress bonus equaling 1.5% of their base 2020 salary.

“Our city employees made extraordinary sacrifices and contributions in 2020 to keep our city running smoothly while facing the dangerous COVID-19 pandemic,” Mayor Eric Mikkelson and City Council Finance Chairman Chad Herring stated in a memo.

“We witnessed their collective perseverance while facing uncertain, sometimes extreme, hazards and stress factors that were not part of any job description.”

The bonuses are costing Prairie Village roughly $101,250, which the city says it can afford because of spending curbs initiated at the start of the pandemic as well as public support of local businesses. Officials expected to end 2020 with about $1.4 million beyond budgeted reserves.

The council approved the bonuses on a 9-2 vote. One dissenter, Sheila Myers, said that while she appreciates the work of the staff, it would be “bad optics” to grant bonuses when many business owners and residents are suffering financially because of the pandemic. The other no vote came from Dan Runion, who noted that the city still needs to fully fund its police pension.

Crash prevention tool for Lenexa fire crews

Lenexa officials say their fire department is the first one in Kansas to deploy Safety Cloud, a system that issues digital alerts to protect crews from other vehicles while responding to roadway emergencies.

“People typically think structure fires are the most dangerous thing we do,” Lenexa Battalion Chief Bob Welch said in a news release, “but the reality is, our safety is significantly compromised when we’re working an emergency incident on an interstate or other high-traffic road, even for the most minor incidents.”

The Safety Cloud devices, installed on front-line fire apparatus, augment lights and sirens by alerting nearby motorists through the free Waze navigation app. When the fire vehicle activates lights and sirens during an incident response, any motorist within a half-mile can receive an alert.

Research shows that most drivers have fewer than three seconds to react to lights and sirens, the city said, but the warning can provide up to 30 seconds’ notice and reduce the chances of a crash by 90%.

“Drivers are distracted, and vehicle cabins are quieter than ever,” said Welch, the Lenexa battalion chief. “Our traditional means of alerting drivers are simply not as effective as they once were. These alerts represent a different approach, but are an effective way for us to get the attention of drivers.”

Drivers could receive Safety Cloud alerts through Waze at the end of 2020, according to the city, but the manufacturer will expand the system to more navigation platforms in 2021. The company, HAAS Alert, also is working with car manufacturers to incorporate the alerts into vehicle dashboards and infotainment systems.

Former Overland Park councilman dies

Former Overland Park Council Member Terry Goodman, who died on Dec. 27, is being remembered for more than 20 years of public service.

Goodman served on the Overland Park Planning Commission during the 1990s and was elected to the City Council in 2001, 2005, 2009 and 2013. He represented Ward 4 in a western section of the city south of 119th Street.

“Terry was a champion of business in our community. His passionate support of commerce helped generate business for Overland Park during a difficult economic time,” Mayor Carl Gerlach said in a news release. “Further, he was committed to making decisions that benefited the entire city.”

Goodman last ran for the council in 2017, losing to Gina Burke who alleged Goodman had repeatedly tried to persuade her not to run because she lacked experience. Burke has since moved from Overland Park.

Olathe teacher is a state finalist for national award

Dena Steen, a third-grade teacher at Ravenwood Elementary School in Olathe, is one of three Kansas finalists for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

A national selection committee will review state finalists, and the White House will announce national winners.

Noting her “passion for the profession and her students,“ Ravenwood Principal Jami Veatch said Steen “works hard and brings learning to life with her creative teaching ideas and strategies.”