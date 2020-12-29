Kansas City Star Logo
Game day? This young dog from Unleashed Pet Rescue is ready for action

By Jacob Meyer Special to The Star

Dante

Age: 3 years old

Breed: Pit bull terrier mix

Dante is easily the best game day go to guy. He lives for the KC Chiefs. Not necessarily because he’s a fan of football, but because he loves snuggling on the couch for the game, eating all the snacks and spending time with his loved ones wearing his favorite KC gear. He’s ready to root with you. Adopt Dante!

To learn more about Dante or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.

