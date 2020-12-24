Thanks to engineering company, Olathe second-graders are getting hands dirty

Aurora Potter, a remote learner whose home school is Washington Elementary in Olathe, shares how her two pumpkin plants are doing. In different soils, one lags far behind the other. Courtesy photo

Remote learning doesn’t always chain children to their home computer screens. Just ask Olathe second-graders, who have been getting their hands dirty with pumpkin seed kits donated by a local company.

Kiewit Engineering Group donated 510 kits, to which students added water and tender loving care. Each kit included two containers, two types of soil, pumpkin seeds, instructions and a journal for recording observations. Teachers hope to use the plants well into the second semester.

The arrangement was “brokered” by a Manchester Park Elementary parent who works in the stewardship department at Kiewit. The employee suggested the idea because the company wanted to do something for children during the pandemic.

“This aligned with second-grade curriculum and it was an easy way to get hands-on materials to students at home,” Julie Miller, science coordinator for the Olathe School District, said in a news release. “We are so appreciative of this group of engineers taking their time to create hands-on, engaging activities for our students.”

Students could see how the different soils affected plant growth, but they also recognized that other factors — such as sunlight and watering techniques — could vary from student to student and affect the health of the plant.

“The seeds sprouted quickly and grew daily until they reached about 16 to 17 centimeters tall,” said remote learning teacher Amber Shelton of Washington Elementary School. “We were able to use our measurement skills from the math module we just finished, and we compared the growth rate of the two plants.”

Students submitted photos of themselves with their plants, and Shelton said her second-graders discussed their experiences in virtual breakout rooms. Remote learning teacher Bianca Miller, of Madison Place Elementary, gave each student a “Flat Mrs. Miller” to include in their submitted photos.

“It is a way for us to feel close even when we are far apart,” Miller said.

Shawnee Mission bond ballots arriving soon

Voters in the Shawnee Mission School District should watch their mailboxes early next month for ballots asking them to consider a $264 million bond issue aimed at improving both school facilities and instruction.

If the proposal passes, the district would rebuild five elementary schools over the next three years: Pawnee, Rushton, John Diemer, Tomahawk and Westwood View. Other projects include renovations to the district’s secondary schools, along with restrooms that offer more privacy to the older students.

Approval also would free up money in the operating budget to hire more teachers at the secondary level. Shawnee Mission teachers often handle six classes a day, compared to the standard five in neighboring districts. Teachers say that provides too little time for planning, grading and talking to students and parents.

The Johnson County Election Office will start mailing the ballots on Jan. 6. Voters must have met a Dec. 28 registration deadline to receive a ballot automatically, but they can still register and request a ballot through Jan. 5.

The ballots must be returned by noon on Jan. 26.

If passed, the bond issue would increase yearly property taxes by $8 on each $100,000 of a home’s value. Go to smsd.org for more details.

Good news for Garmin commuters

Sometime in January, commuters will have a new way to navigate the area around the sprawling Garmin headquarters in Olathe.

That’s when crews will complete a $14.8 million project to extend Mahaffie Circle. The street previously stopped just north of 151st Street, but the extension takes it farther north under Interstate 35 to the intersection of Old 56 Highway and Church Street.

Garmin, headquartered on the northwest corner of 151st Street and Ridgeview Road, contributed $1.8 million to the project. The Kansas Department of Transportation kicked in $7 million through an economic development grant, and Olathe contributed the remaining $6 million.

“The new Mahaffie Circle will alleviate congestion by providing an alternate route for vehicles using Ridgeview Road from 143rd Street to 151st Street,” Assistant City Engineer Nate Baldwin said by email.

The road also is expected to improve traffic flow at I-35 and 151st Street, the current exit and entrance point for many Garmin employees.

“The new addition will allow southbound travelers to exit I-35 at Old 56 Highway and easily travel south to 151st Street,” he said. “For those I-35 northbound travelers, they can easily access northbound I-35 by navigating Mahaffie Circle from 151st Street to Old 56 Highway.”

Is ‘I Love Lucy’ like City Hall?

Many people of a certain age remember the iconic “I Love Lucy” episode that depicts Lucy and her friend Ethel being overwhelmed by a too-fast conveyor belt in a candy factory.

In early December, a clip from that show made its way to an unlikely venue: a meeting of the Prairie Village City Council.

“I think there’s a moral to this story: that the conveyor belt of administrative tasks is not going to slow down,” City Administrator Wes Jordan said before outlining a proposal to add a second assistant city manager.

He said the city has come through the coronavirus crisis in good financial shape, and the new position can be funded through savings in other parts of the budget.

After the council approved the idea on a 10-1 vote, Jordan announced that Police Chief Tim Schwartzkopf would retire and move into the new position, effective Jan. 4.

“I can’t think of a person who would be better suited to fill this rank, with institutional knowledge, and quite frankly we’ve made a tremendous investment in him,” Jordan said. “He’s made a tremendous investment in us and I think we would be remiss if we did not consider that.”

Replacing Schwartzkopf as chief will be Deputy Chief Byron Roberson, who is believed to be the first African American police chief of any city in Johnson County. Roberson was profiled on the front page of The Star’s print edition on Dec. 11. https://www.kansascity.com/article247737715.html