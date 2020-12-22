These Santa Clauses bring joy to children, parents who need the love year-round

Santa John, aka John Scheuch, and Kelsey Kahl, when she was a baby. Courtesy photo

Kelly Dahl will never forget the Christmas of 2007. Dahl, who had been pregnant with twins, had recently gone through labor, having lost one baby in utero. The surviving baby, Kelsey, suffered a stroke.

During that holiday season, Kelsey, about 2 months old, was tiny and fragile. Doctors told Dahl they didn’t really know how things were going to turn out for the infant.

Despite the dire situation, when Dahl’s family gathered for the holiday, a special guest arrived at the home. Complete with white beard, bells and a soft red suit, Santa John paid a visit. He held Kelsey, took photos, talked with the other children and left an indelible memory.

“It meant so much because we just didn’t know what was going to happen,” said Dahl, recalling that first Christmastime visit. “When he held her, he told her to always remember ‘Santa loves you.’ He treated us so nicely. It was an amazing memory at a time (when) we didn’t know if we were going to have those memories.”

Today, Kelsey is 13 and Santa John continues to arrive during the holiday season. Although non-verbal, Kelsey relishes these visits.

“Every time that we see him, he uses his big booming voice and says ‘Kelsey,’ and she knows who he is,” Dahl said. “When Kelsey was really sick and in the hospital, Santa John came to the hospital to visit her. She lit up to have him there. It meant so much to us at a really hard time.”

Who is this bearded man with the hearty baritone “ho, ho, ho”?

He’s Overland Park resident John Scheuch, who is one of about 100 such compassionate Santas making visits to children with health issues through Santa America nationwide. Military children, often overlooked, are also served.

Scheuch is president of the an all-volunteer organization. Its mission is to provide Santa visits to children and families facing physical, emotional and situational crises.

The national volunteer service organization Santa America provides an unhurried visit to families by a trained Santa. The nonprofit focuses on visits for families with children in hospitals and hospice facilities, and those with children on the autism spectrum.

Visits are booked through the organization’s website. Those setting up visits provide basic information so that Santa will have some background on the situation and can personalize the visit. Scheuch said Santa America works across the U.S. in about 36 states.

“We have some Mrs. Clauses who work on their own or with Santa,” he said, noting that the volunteers are not paid. “We have all different backgrounds: anyone who has the heart for it.”

Whether visiting a child at home, hospital or hospice setting, the Santas receive some training through the organization to prepare them for the visit. The most important aspect, said Scheuch, is bringing love, hope and joy to a child, whether during the Christmas season or any time of year.

The nonprofit was started in 2004 by Ernest Berger of Daphne, Ala., after his wife died a few years earlier from pancreatic cancer. His wife spent her final days in an Atlanta hospice at the same time a 3-month-old was dying from an inoperable brain tumor. Berger had held the child and recalled an overwhelming feeling of comfort.

Fast forward, Berger woke one morning and had an epiphany, deciding to grow a beard and be a hospice Santa. That’s when Santa America was born.

Scheuch found Santa America in 2005 when searching for ways to help following Hurricane Katrina. In 2016 when Berger wanted to slow down, Scheuch was chosen as president, and the organization moved its headquarters to Overland Park.

Today, Scheuch oversees its operations, including training symposiums as well as moral support for other Santas.

From each of its representative Santas, the organization requires a background check. And they go through some basic training. Santa America usually hosts a regular symposium for the Santas, providing sensitivity training and other helpful skills from healthcare professionals.

“We have experts in the field of death, grief and bereavement who teach us what to look for, things to be aware of, what to say and not to say,” Scheuch said. “We’ve had an autism expert and a round table discussion with families (of children) on the autism spectrum.”

Due to COVID-19, this year’s symposium was canceled, so the Santas have to rely on support virtually.

Scheuch said these kinds of visits can prove challenging.

“It is not easy stuff,” he said. “When a child looks at you when you ask, ‘What do you want for Christmas,’ and the child says, ‘I don’t want to die,’ that can be tough,” Scheuch said. There is a lot of Santa-to-Santa coaching, too.

“When you have made a visit that is stressful, we encourage our Santas to call one another,” he said.

While Scheuch has been associated with Santa America for a number of years, it’s his 46th year as a working Santa.

“My father, my grandfather, my stepfather and my uncle had at various times portrayed Santa,” Scheuch said. “I made the horrendous mistake by mentioning in front of my mother that someday I might want to portray Santa, and the next thing I knew my mom got a Santa suit for me.”

Early in his Santa career, Scheuch sported a white wig and beard. Now they’re the real thing. His lush white locks were evident recently at the Overland Park Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting, where Santa John received a sizable donation on behalf of Santa America from Mayor Carl Gerlach.

Santa John has a special clear face mask, so at least children can see his jolly grin.

“I am doing a lot of Zoom with hospitals. It depends on the situation locally: What is Santa comfortable with and what the family is comfortable with? Because we are talking about special needs, most are opting to do online visits,” Scheuch said. “Santa doesn’t want to be a transmission point.”

He also gives some basic instructions; elbow bumps replace hugs, as much for the parents as the kids.

“I am really honest with the kids. They are in the know,” Scheuch said. “I tell them that this is not a normal year. We ‘Santatize’ with spray and we talk about wearing a mask and being safe so that next year we will be back to what we are used to.”

Despite the pandemic, Scheuch has been surprised by the number of bookings he’s received, both as a special Santa through Santa America and his “freelance” work.

“I am as busy this year as I have ever been,” he said. “When we are done this year, I am anticipating about 70 to 80 visits, and that’s what I average in a non-COVID year (but) about 75 percent will be virtual.”

With nearly a half century under his belt as a Santa, Scheuch still enjoys bringing joy to children.

“Some of these kids I have seen every year,” he said, adding that one family, the third generation he’s worked with, has met a landmark. “That last child has finally reached ‘non-believer’ status,” he said with a hearty laugh. “The relationships that have developed over time are so special.

“I have had families bring me back Christmas cards from the photo we took together from 12 to 13 years before. Even though these are families I see once a year, we have a relationship.”

Scheuch credits his own family for keeping him going on the Santa express.

“I am very blessed. I have a 10-year-old grandson, Lukas Starforth, who is my elf and wears a costume making hospice visits with me. He’s such a pro. He loves helping people and he knows that I’m Santa’s helper.”

For Dahl, those special visits by Santa John over the years still resonate.

“He is amazing,” she said. “Last Christmas when we saw him, he talked with our son, Konnor, telling him what a good brother he is to Kelsey. He means a lot to our family.”