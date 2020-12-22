Joco 913
Forget the treadmill. Champ the terrier mix is sure to keep you in good shape
Champ Highway Don’t Care
Breed: Pit bull terrier mix
Age: 4 years old
Don’t let his handsome looks and a still photo fool you, this rugged fellow is like a 2 ton wrecking ball stuck in a multi-colored body with an 8 cylinder engine under the hood. If you’re looking for someone to keep you fit and on your toes, adopt Champ Highway Don’t Care.
Maribelle
Breed: domestic shorthair mix, tortie
Age: 3 months old
Maribelle is the kind of girl who loves adventure. We think if she were a human, she’d be into comics, action figures and all the heroes’ journeys that come along with them. She’s sweet and smart and always ready to save the day with her adorable looks and loving spirit.
To learn more about Champ Highway Don’t Care, Maribelle or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.
