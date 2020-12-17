Through Heartstrings, those with developmental disabilities ‘bring joy and a smile’

Heartstrings employees work together to assemble pre-ordered baskets for Goody Delivery. Courtesy photo

It’s been 19 years since the Heartstrings Community Foundation started providing its services. The Olathe-based foundation’s mission is to give those with developmental disabilities a chance to hone in on their particular skills and use those skills to work and earn money.

Its two in-house businesses provide the bulk of those opportunities — the mobile Goody Delivery and Sacks on Santa Fe in downtown Overland Park.

The key to the foundation’s success is that they’re not just providing daily activities for people: It’s an actual work environment.

“The adults with developmental disabilities are called employees, because everyone makes money. They have their own business cards. They consider this their business,” said Bunny Higgins, executive director of Heartstrings. “Heartstring’s mission when we started was to help individuals with developmental disabilities be integrated in the community and have real jobs and real relationships with their coworkers.”

All the employees must be at least 18, and many don’t start until they’re 21, the age at which they can no longer be in the public school system. It’s more active and requires more independence than some of the other programs available, so it’s not for everyone.

Skills they might learn include running a cash register, answering phones, pricing, laundry, and weighing and measuring merchandise.

Before the pandemic, Goody Delivery saw groups from Heartstrings going to 140 businesses in the metro on a regular basis to sell snacks from carts or in lobbies. One of those workplaces is BRR Architecture in Overland Park.

“Architects, we bill on an hourly basis, and people can be very tied to their computers and work stations. This gives a short break for everyone. We get just as much out of as they do,” said Matt Henderson, business development manager at BRR. “I enjoy seeing them every time they come to the office.”

It’s not just a pack of malt balls the Heartstrings employees are selling.

“They bring joy and a smile wherever they go, so by walking into a business and offering a snack, it’s not just a snack. They’re bringing a present in that says, ‘I’m worthy, I’m valuable, and I want to get to know you,” Higgins said.

With the changes in the business landscape because of the pandemic, as well as related safety concerns, the number of businesses Goody Delivery serves has gone down to 17 for the moment, and its employees are doing socially distanced deliveries instead of personally selling to individuals.

Some employees who live in group settings haven’t been able to come in due to lockdown or quarantine issues, and some parents haven’t felt comfortable sending their adult children back, so Heartstrings employees are down from the normal 47 to about 30 at the moment.

They’re trying to cope with those changes by shifting their model to selling gift baskets that the Heartstrings employees assemble. They’ve also started creating greeting cards and other crafts through their new venture, Heartfully Made.

The pandemic has also eliminated their usual volunteering schedule with local nursing homes.

In addition to actual work, Heartstrings also does educational training with its employees, which includes reviews on handwashing and wearing masks.

“A lot of our individuals are tactile sensitive so wearing a mask is difficult. It causes anxiety,” Higgins said, adding that teaching methods like deep breathing helps them.

“Change is also hard for our population, like getting them used to doing things differently and understanding why we can’t have five people in a van anymore, why they have to wear a mask. A lot of it is trying to alleviate as much stress and anxiety as we can to get through this, and we will. We’ll get through it.”

Having a business like Goody Delivery that promotes interaction has been good for everyone in the years it’s been operating.

“We’re really seeing a big difference in how people would relate to our employees,” Higgins said. “They have skills like everyone else. They want to work; they like to work. The ones that were so outgoing were role models for the ones that might be hesitant about walking into an office building and selling snacks.”

That model is what appealed to Overland Park resident Jana Kuhn when she was looking for a program for her son, Adam.

“Lots of times this is the first time they get to make decisions for themselves: Do you want to make dog biscuits or go on a sale? They empower these young people to make decisions and understand how to shake someone’s hand and look them in the eye,” Kuhn said.

They got involved with Heartstrings in 2007.

“Adam joined in October, and even by Christmas, we had a family gathering, and people were like. ‘Gosh, he’s talking more. He’s engaging more. You can really see a difference in him,’” Kuhn said.