Tired of Christmas tree? Starting Dec. 26, it can be mulched for trails, landscaping

Christmas tree recycling starts Dec. 26 in Johnson County

Christmas tree recycling

From Dec. 26 through Jan. 31, The Johnson County and Park and Recreation District will accept live Christmas trees for free recycling. Some trees are mulched for trails and landscaping, and others are used to improve fish habitat in district lakes.

The four dropoff locations:

▪ The Theatre in the Park parking lot in Shawnee Mission Park with its own entrance at 7710 Renner Road in Shawnee.

▪ The Heritage Park Marina parking lot, 16050 Pflumm Road in Olathe.

▪ The marina parking lot at Kill Creek Park, 11670 Homestead Lane in Olathe.

▪ The Sunflower access point of Big Bull Creek Park, 20245 Sunflower Road in Edgerton.

Trees will be collected from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. except at Shawnee Mission Park, which opens at 6 a.m. during the winter. All decorations should be removed, especially icicles and others objects made of mylar, shiny plastic or aluminum.

Some cities also are involved in tree recycling. Lenexa, for example, will take natural trees, wreaths and garlands at the Little Mill Creek North Park parking lot, 79th and Cottonwood streets. The dates are Dec. 26 through Jan. 10.

A Boy Scout troop also can pick up trees for a donation of at least $10. Visit Troop136.org for details and to arrange a pickup.

SM East grad earns foreign service fellowship

Shawnee Mission East High School graduate Lilah Wilder has earned a Charles B. Rangel Fellowship, which will give her up to $106,000 in benefits to prepare for a career in the U.S. Foreign Service.

Wilder is the third University of Kansas student to receive the fellowship. She graduated from KU in December 2019 with degrees in French and global and international studies, with a minor in Middle Eastern studies.

Her studies have taken Wilder to Morocco, France and Taiwan, as well as to an internship in the U.S. State Department.

“I’ve always been curious about other cultures, and I have sought out opportunities to learn about other people and their ways of doing things,” she said in a news release from KU. “No matter where we come from, there are universal joys that we share in our common humanity, such as art, sports, music and movies. We can use these things as tools in diplomacy to find common ground with each other.”

Rangel Fellows receive support for a two-year master’s degree, plus professional development opportunities. Recipients must commit to work five years as a State Department foreign service officer, but Wilder said she aspires to a foreign service career far longer than that.

Joco to acquire mobile medical clinic

Johnson County commissioners have authorized the purchase of a mobile clinic to be used around the county for COVID-19 testing and, eventually, vaccinations against the disease.

The mobile clinic, costing just under $175,000, will be the county’s first. It’s funded by a state grant.

“The targeted population to be served by the mobile unit is the undertested/underserved segment of the population who have many barriers to commuting to a clinic or testing event,” said Sanmi Areola, director of the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment.

Later on, the department intends to use the mobile clinic for other public health activities, such as providing immunizations and screenings for sexually transmitted diseases.

Olathe students earn top score on ACT

Two Olathe district students have earned perfect scores of 36 on the ACT college entrance exam, putting them in the top 10th of 1% of students taking the test nationwide.

They are Jenna Lindsey, a senior at Olathe Northwest High School, and Emily Yan, a junior at Olathe West High School.

Yan is involved in chamber orchestra and is a member of the district honor orchestra. She’s also part of the student council, a scholar’s bowl team captain and a volunteer at the Library of Congress as an online transcriber.

Lindsey tutors younger students and is involved in graphic design with the e-Communication Academy.

Prairie Village civic center still on hold

A Prairie Village civic center, which could house a new Corinth library branch and YMCA operations, remains only a distant possibility.

Blame the financial uncertainties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The city first put the proposal on hold last March, when public health restrictions were put in place, and a recent examination of the issue found no reason to change that status until the pandemic passes or city action is required.

One concern is whether in light of the pandemic, a survey on the proposal still reflects the thinking of residents, who likely would be asked to vote on the financing of a civic center.

“Staff also learned the library is now projecting that construction for the Prairie Village branch would not likely begin until 2026,” the City Council was told in a memo. “Therefore, the conceptual design phase would need to be completed by 2024 based on their current timeline.”

Meanwhile, city officials will keep communication open with the Johnson County Library and the YMCA, which occupies a decades-old building at 79th and Delmar streets, just south of the proposed civic center location in Harmon Park.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has placed many projects on hold,” the YMCA of Greater Kansas City said in a statement to The Star. “We continue to appreciate our partnership with the city of Prairie Village and look forward to when we can resume discussions for the possibility of a new YMCA/Community Center in Prairie Village.”

Meanwhile, the organization said, the Paul Henson Family YMCA continues to be open.

COVID curbs Gardner police services

The Gardner Police Department has temporarily suspended car seat installations and civilian fingerprinting services. The city said the decision was made to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, and those services will be resumed once it’s safe.