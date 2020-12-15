Kitty found in barn with her kittens, pup who lived in metal cage need forever homes

Little Wing Special to The Star

Little Wing

Age: 2 years old

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Little Wing is a sweet girl searching for a home she can flourish in. She was found in a barn with her kittens and is ready to enjoy a life of luxury with her very own family. She can be a little shy at first, but once she’s comfortable you will see how sweet and loving she is. She would do best having a smaller space in her new home so that she can adjust to things slowly. It won’t be long before she’s happy spending her days gazing out of the window, taking naps and hanging out with you.

Donkey

Age: 2 years, 1 month old

Breed: Pit bull terrier mix

You see that smile? He’s grinning from floppy ear to floppy ear because he knows he’s on his way to a brand new life. Before this handsome young man came to Unleashed, he was living locked in a metal crated trailer. Now he’s excited for a taste of the real dog life, where he lives mostly on your couch. Adopt Donkey!

To learn more about Donkey or to see all of our available pets visit www.unleashedrescue.com.

In an effort to slow COVID-19 transmission, Wayside Waifs services are by appointment only. Call 816-986-4426 to schedule an adoption appointment. You can find further updates on this policy and learn more about all available pets at www.waysidewaifs.org