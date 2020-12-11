Thanks to Olathe kids, ornaments with Kansas symbols displayed at President’s Park

Olathe students focused on state symbols rather than politics or a particular holiday. Courtesy photo

Fifth-grade artists at Rolling Ridge Elementary School in Olathe have found a national audience for their creativity this holiday season — at the National Christmas Tree display in Washington, D.C.

One school from each state, territory and the District of Columbia is selected each year to design ornaments for the 56 trees surrounding the National Christmas Tree in President’s Park. Some ornaments may be displayed in the White House.

Art teacher Steve Peterik said about 20 students participated in the voluntary project from home during remote learning.

“Overall, I think all of the kids were blown away that our school, here in the middle of the country, would have the opportunity to have their work on a national stage,” Peterik said in a news release.

The directions asked the students to focus on state symbols rather than politics or a particular holiday. They were asked to draw what makes their state beautiful by showing people, places or things that capture the state’s spirit.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“I’ve been teaching for over 20 years and have been making my own art forever,” Peterik said. “I’ve never had the opportunity to have student work or my work on a national stage, let alone the chance it may hang in the White House.”

The Olathe School District has a second connection to the National Christmas Tree celebration: Joshua Hankey, director of bands at Summit Trail Middle School.

Joshua Hankey

Hankey played the saxophone for the Dec. 3 lighting ceremony during a performance of “O Little Town of Bethlehem” by Christian singers Lynda Randle and Michael Tait. The performance can be seen at thenationaltree.org